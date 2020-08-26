Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Here is Wednesday’s update of the rolling seven-day rate of new cases of Covid-19 for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to August 23, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent three days (August 24-26) has been excluded as it is incomplete and likely to be revised.

In Blackburn with Darwen, 82 new cases were recorded in the seven days to August 23 – the equivalent of 54.8 per 100,000 people. This is the highest rate in England, but it is down from 78.2 in the seven days to August 16.

The rate in Oldham is 54.4, down from 86.9, with 129 new cases.

Pendle is third, where the rate has fallen from 93.4 to 51.0, with 47 new cases.

In Leicester, the rate continues to fall, down from 50.0 to 44.9, with 159 new cases.

Three other areas have rates above 40 per 100,000: Manchester (42.5), Bradford (42.1) and Rochdale (41.8).

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency and is based on Public Health England data published on August 26 on the Government’s coronavirus online dashboard.

Here is the list in full. From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to August 23; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to August 23; rate of new cases in the seven days to August 16; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to August 16.

Blackburn with Darwen 54.8 (82), 78.2 (117)Oldham 54.4 (129), 86.9 (206)Pendle 51.0 (47), 93.4 (86)Leicester 44.9 (159), 50.0 (177)Manchester 42.5 (235), 49.4 (273)Bradford 42.1 (227), 57.2 (309)Rochdale 41.8 (93), 35.5 (79)Swindon 38.7 (86), 42.3 (94)Northampton 38.3 (86), 112.2 (252)Bury 35.6 (68), 33.5 (64)Oadby and Wigston 31.6 (18), 24.6 (14)Tameside 30.5 (69), 27.8 (63)Oxford 30.2 (46), 19.7 (30)Calderdale 28.4 (60), 39.3 (83)Redditch 27.0 (23), 8.2 (7)Preston 26.5 (38), 36.3 (52)Kettering 26.5 (27), 13.8 (14)Kirklees 26.1 (115), 37.3 (164)Salford 25.9 (67), 37.9 (98)Hackney and City of London 25.4 (74), 13.1 (38)Windsor and Maidenhead 25.1 (38), 8.6 (13)Burnley 24.7 (22), 34.9 (31)Birmingham 24.0 (274), 31.0 (354)Hyndburn 23.4 (19), 35.8 (29)Blaby 22.7 (23), 10.8 (11)Stoke-on-Trent 22.6 (58), 24.2 (62)Dacorum 22.0 (34), 4.5 (7)Corby 20.8 (15), 19.4 (14)Trafford 20.6 (49), 24.9 (59)Leeds 20.4 (162), 17.9 (142)Newark and Sherwood 20.4 (25), 27.8 (34)Sandwell 20.4 (67), 23.7 (78)Newcastle-under-Lyme 19.3 (25), 5.4 (7)Ealing 19.0 (65), 11.4 (39)Wakefield 18.9 (66), 21.2 (74)Wellingborough 18.8 (15), 36.4 (29)South Bucks 18.6 (13), 10.0 (7)Hammersmith and Fulham 18.4 (34), 15.7 (29)Elmbridge 18.3 (25), 13.9 (19)Bolton 18.1 (52), 25.4 (73)Wandsworth 17.6 (58), 10.9 (36)Peterborough 17.3 (35), 14.8 (30)Middlesbrough 17.0 (24), 17.7 (25)Liverpool 16.7 (83), 13.3 (66)Kensington and Chelsea 16.0 (25), 12.2 (19)Southwark 16.0 (51), 11.6 (37)Haringey 15.3 (41), 9.7 (26)Newcastle upon Tyne 15.2 (46), 15.5 (47)Bath and North East Somerset 15.0 (29), 5.2 (10)Wolverhampton 14.8 (39), 18.2 (48)Folkestone and Hythe 14.2 (16), 7.1 (8)Barking and Dagenham 14.1 (30), 15.5 (33)Carlisle 13.8 (15), 12.9 (14)Mid Devon 13.4 (11), 1.2 (1)Hillingdon 13.4 (41), 14.3 (44)Luton 13.1 (28), 14.6 (31)Harrow 13.1 (33), 9.2 (23)Ribble Valley 13.1 (8), 9.9 (6)Richmondshire 13.0 (7), 5.6 (3)Westminster 13.0 (34), 7.7 (20)Stockport 13.0 (38), 19.1 (56)Barnet 12.9 (51), 11.6 (46)Enfield 12.9 (43), 5.7 (19)Three Rivers 12.9 (12), 4.3 (4)Guildford 12.8 (19), 9.4 (14)Slough 12.7 (19), 16.0 (24)Waverley 12.7 (16), 7.1 (9)Rossendale 12.6 (9), 7.0 (5)South Tyneside 12.6 (19), 2.6 (4)Wigan 12.5 (41), 10.0 (33)Walsall 12.3 (35), 17.2 (49)Craven 12.3 (7), 24.5 (14)Sutton 12.1 (25), 3.4 (7)Nottingham 12.0 (40), 9.9 (33)Bristol 11.7 (54), 8.8 (41)Coventry 11.6 (43), 22.6 (84)Bedford 11.5 (20), 5.8 (10)Northumberland 11.5 (37), 6.2 (20)Broxtowe 11.4 (13), 7.0 (8)Tower Hamlets 11.4 (37), 7.4 (24)Lambeth 11.3 (37), 8.9 (29)Sheffield 11.3 (66), 17.8 (104)South Oxfordshire 11.3 (16), 6.3 (9)Reading 11.1 (18), 6.8 (11)Lewisham 11.1 (34), 5.9 (18)Camden 11.1 (30), 8.5 (23)Hounslow 11.0 (30), 18.8 (51)Havering 10.8 (28), 6.9 (18)Rushmoor 10.6 (10), 5.3 (5)South Gloucestershire 10.5 (30), 2.5 (7)Waltham Forest 10.5 (29), 14.1 (39)Brentwood 10.4 (8), 6.5 (5)Gedling 10.2 (12), 3.4 (4)Sefton 10.1 (28), 13.4 (37)Telford and Wrekin 10.0 (18), 15.0 (27)Mid Sussex 9.9 (15), 4.0 (6)Bromley 9.9 (33), 8.1 (27)Woking 9.9 (10), 19.8 (20)Islington 9.9 (24), 3.3 (8)Epping Forest 9.9 (13), 8.4 (11)Melton 9.8 (5), 27.3 (14)High Peak 9.7 (9), 7.6 (7)Milton Keynes 9.6 (26), 8.5 (23)Vale of White Horse 9.6 (13), 8.1 (11)St. Helens 9.4 (17), 8.9 (16)Bassetlaw 9.4 (11), 17.0 (20)Adur 9.3 (6), 4.7 (3)Watford 9.3 (9), 21.7 (21)Merton 9.2 (19), 10.7 (22)Mole Valley 9.2 (8), 1.1 (1)Sevenoaks 9.1 (11), 6.6 (8)Richmond upon Thames 9.1 (18), 19.2 (38)Lincoln 9.1 (9), 12.1 (12)Chelmsford 9.0 (16), 5.0 (9)Welwyn Hatfield 8.9 (11), 3.3 (4)Torbay 8.8 (12), 1.5 (2)County Durham 8.7 (46), 8.3 (44)Cherwell 8.6 (13), 7.3 (11)Derby 8.6 (22), 6.6 (17)Barnsley 8.5 (21), 23.1 (57)Brent 8.5 (28), 10.0 (33)East Northamptonshire 8.5 (8), 10.6 (10)Chorley 8.5 (10), 9.3 (11)Bexley 8.5 (21), 4.8 (12)Cheshire West and Chester 8.5 (29), 6.1 (21)East Staffordshire 8.4 (10), 18.4 (22)Chiltern 8.3 (8), 10.4 (10)Wirral 8.3 (27), 5.2 (17)New Forest 8.3 (15), 3.3 (6)Solihull 8.3 (18), 8.3 (18)Croydon 8.3 (32), 4.7 (18)Gosport 8.3 (7), 1.2 (1)North Hertfordshire 8.2 (11), 6.7 (9)Broxbourne 8.2 (8), 6.2 (6)Cheshire East 8.1 (31), 9.9 (38)East Hertfordshire 8.0 (12), 4.7 (7)Spelthorne 8.0 (8), 9.0 (9)Crawley 8.0 (9), 7.1 (8)Cannock Chase 7.9 (8), 3.0 (3)Brighton and Hove 7.9 (23), 3.8 (11)Kingston upon Thames 7.9 (14), 13.5 (24)Runnymede 7.8 (7), 8.9 (8)Erewash 7.8 (9), 4.3 (5)Mendip 7.8 (9), 6.1 (7)Wychavon 7.7 (10), 3.1 (4)Nuneaton and Bedworth 7.7 (10), 12.3 (16)Hertsmere 7.6 (8), 7.6 (8)Central Bedfordshire 7.6 (22), 8.0 (23)Exeter 7.6 (10), 2.3 (3)Sunderland 7.6 (21), 7.2 (20)Lancaster 7.5 (11), 1.4 (2)Rutland 7.5 (3), 12.5 (5)Gravesham 7.5 (8), 6.5 (7)Hartlepool 7.5 (7), 7.5 (7)Harborough 7.5 (7), 4.3 (4)Harrogate 7.5 (12), 8.7 (14)Chichester 7.4 (9), 0.8 (1)Gateshead 7.4 (15), 8.4 (17)East Hampshire 7.4 (9), 4.9 (6)Redcar and Cleveland 7.3 (10), 5.8 (8)Redbridge 7.2 (22), 7.9 (24)Blackpool 7.2 (10), 11.5 (16)Allerdale 7.2 (7), 17.4 (17)Dudley 7.2 (23), 5.6 (18)Staffordshire Moorlands 7.1 (7), 10.2 (10)Bromsgrove 7.0 (7), 12.0 (12)Maidstone 7.0 (12), 1.2 (2)Harlow 6.9 (6), 2.3 (2)Cheltenham 6.9 (8), 7.7 (9)Rochford 6.9 (6), 1.1 (1)Shropshire 6.8 (22), 7.1 (23)Reigate and Banstead 6.7 (10), 6.1 (9)Rushcliffe 6.7 (8), 6.7 (8)Stroud 6.7 (8), 4.2 (5)Uttlesford 6.6 (6), 9.9 (9)Newham 6.5 (23), 11.9 (42)Plymouth 6.5 (17), 3.4 (9)Charnwood 6.5 (12), 14.0 (26)Breckland 6.4 (9), 4.3 (6)Wokingham 6.4 (11), 2.3 (4)North Lincolnshire 6.4 (11), 2.9 (5)West Berkshire 6.3 (10), 5.7 (9)Horsham 6.3 (9), 3.5 (5)Wyre 6.2 (7), 11.6 (13)East Riding of Yorkshire 6.2 (21), 4.4 (15)Stratford-on-Avon 6.1 (8), 3.1 (4)Tonbridge and Malling 6.1 (8), 3.0 (4)Rotherham 6.0 (16), 18.8 (50)Dover 5.9 (7), 5.9 (7)Copeland 5.9 (4), 4.4 (3)Daventry 5.8 (5), 8.1 (7)Tandridge 5.7 (5), 1.1 (1)East Lindsey 5.6 (8), 0.0 (0)Winchester 5.6 (7), 1.6 (2)West Suffolk 5.6 (10), 2.8 (5)East Cambridgeshire 5.6 (5), 7.8 (7)Cotswold 5.6 (5), 1.1 (1)Rugby 5.5 (6), 11.0 (12)Mansfield 5.5 (6), 4.6 (5)East Devon 5.5 (8), 4.8 (7)Tendring 5.5 (8), 2.0 (3)South Ribble 5.4 (6), 11.7 (13)Hastings 5.4 (5), 3.2 (3)Dartford 5.3 (6), 8.9 (10)Hinckley and Bosworth 5.3 (6), 8.8 (10)South Northamptonshire 5.3 (5), 3.2 (3)West Lancashire 5.2 (6), 8.7 (10)Rother 5.2 (5), 2.1 (2)Herefordshire 5.2 (10), 5.2 (10)Wycombe 5.2 (9), 8.6 (15)Southampton 5.1 (13), 4.8 (12)Stafford 5.1 (7), 4.4 (6)Tunbridge Wells 5.1 (6), 4.2 (5)Great Yarmouth 5.0 (5), 4.0 (4)Aylesbury Vale 5.0 (10), 6.5 (13)Fylde 5.0 (4), 11.1 (9)Southend-on-Sea 4.9 (9), 4.4 (8)Bracknell Forest 4.9 (6), 6.5 (8)Greenwich 4.9 (14), 4.9 (14)Eastbourne 4.8 (5), 2.9 (3)North Tyneside 4.8 (10), 6.7 (14)Cambridge 4.8 (6), 9.6 (12)St Albans 4.7 (7), 10.1 (15)Amber Valley 4.7 (6), 4.7 (6)Portsmouth 4.7 (10), 2.8 (6)Knowsley 4.6 (7), 10.6 (16)Maldon 4.6 (3), 1.5 (1)Basingstoke and Deane 4.5 (8), 1.1 (2)Huntingdonshire 4.5 (8), 8.4 (15)Surrey Heath 4.5 (4), 10.1 (9)Teignbridge 4.5 (6), 0.7 (1)Medway 4.3 (12), 1.1 (3)Basildon 4.3 (8), 2.7 (5)York 4.3 (9), 5.2 (11)Warwick 4.2 (6), 4.9 (7)Derbyshire Dales 4.1 (3), 0.0 (0)North Devon 4.1 (4), 2.1 (2)Sedgemoor 4.1 (5), 4.9 (6)Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole 4.0 (16), 4.0 (16)Thurrock 4.0 (7), 6.9 (12)Test Valley 4.0 (5), 5.5 (7)Dorset 4.0 (15), 2.6 (10)Havant 4.0 (5), 3.2 (4)Wyre Forest 3.9 (4), 4.9 (5)Braintree 3.9 (6), 2.6 (4)Fenland 3.9 (4), 3.9 (4)Gloucester 3.9 (5), 3.1 (4)Somerset West and Taunton 3.9 (6), 1.9 (3)Halton 3.9 (5), 9.3 (12)North West Leicestershire 3.9 (4), 1.9 (2)Doncaster 3.8 (12), 3.2 (10)Wiltshire 3.8 (19), 5.8 (29)Eden 3.8 (2), 9.4 (5)Bolsover 3.7 (3), 5.0 (4)West Oxfordshire 3.6 (4), 8.1 (9)Ryedale 3.6 (2), 3.6 (2)South Staffordshire 3.6 (4), 1.8 (2)Norwich 3.6 (5), 4.3 (6)South Hams 3.4 (3), 0.0 (0)Selby 3.3 (3), 6.6 (6)King’s Lynn and West Norfolk 3.3 (5), 1.3 (2)Tewkesbury 3.2 (3), 5.3 (5)South Cambridgeshire 3.1 (5), 2.5 (4)North East Lincolnshire 3.1 (5), 6.3 (10)Arun 3.1 (5), 3.7 (6)Hart 3.1 (3), 5.2 (5)Hull 3.1 (8), 7.3 (19)North Warwickshire 3.1 (2), 9.2 (6)Canterbury 3.0 (5), 2.4 (4)Eastleigh 3.0 (4), 5.2 (7)Barrow-in-Furness 3.0 (2), 4.5 (3)Worcester 3.0 (3), 5.9 (6)Ipswich 2.9 (4), 3.7 (5)Lichfield 2.9 (3), 0.0 (0)Chesterfield 2.9 (3), 6.7 (7)South Lakeland 2.9 (3), 9.5 (10)South Norfolk 2.8 (4), 2.8 (4)South Kesteven 2.8 (4), 7.0 (10)Scarborough 2.8 (3), 3.7 (4)Worthing 2.7 (3), 3.6 (4)Swale 2.7 (4), 0.0 (0)Fareham 2.6 (3), 6.9 (8)Malvern Hills 2.5 (2), 3.8 (3)Stockton-on-Tees 2.5 (5), 4.6 (9)Epsom and Ewell 2.5 (2), 6.2 (5)Warrington 2.4 (5), 6.2 (13)South Somerset 2.4 (4), 1.2 (2)Broadland 2.3 (3), 3.8 (5)Cornwall and Isles of Scilly 2.3 (13), 2.1 (12)Castle Point 2.2 (2), 4.4 (4)Hambleton 2.2 (2), 5.5 (5)Colchester 2.1 (4), 4.1 (8)East Suffolk 2.0 (5), 2.0 (5)North East Derbyshire 2.0 (2), 7.9 (8)Mid Suffolk 1.9 (2), 6.7 (7)Darlington 1.9 (2), 1.9 (2)North Somerset 1.9 (4), 2.3 (5)North Kesteven 1.7 (2), 4.3 (5)Ashfield 1.6 (2), 12.5 (16)Ashford 1.5 (2), 2.3 (3)Torridge 1.5 (1), 0.0 (0)Boston 1.4 (1), 2.9 (2)Isle of Wight 1.4 (2), 1.4 (2)Wealden 1.2 (2), 5.6 (9)Stevenage 1.1 (1), 9.1 (8)Babergh 1.1 (1), 1.1 (1)South Holland 1.1 (1), 3.2 (3)West Lindsey 1.0 (1), 4.2 (4)Lewes 1.0 (1), 9.7 (10)Thanet 0.7 (1), 5.6 (8)Tamworth 0.0 (0), 3.9 (3)South Derbyshire 0.0 (0), 3.7 (4)Forest of Dean 0.0 (0), 3.5 (3)North Norfolk 0.0 (0), 2.9 (3)West Devon 0.0 (0), 1.8 (1)