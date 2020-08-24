Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Here is Monday’s update of the rolling seven-day rate of new cases of Covid-19 for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to August 21, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent three days (August 22-24) has been excluded as it is incomplete and likely to be revised.

Weekly rate of new Covid-19 cases in England - (Copyright PA Graphics)

In Oldham, 144 new cases were recorded in the seven days to August 21 – the equivalent of 60.7 per 100,000 people. This is the highest rate in England, but it is down from 95.3 in the seven days to August 14.

The rate in Pendle is 55.4, down from 87.9, with 51 new cases.

Blackburn with Darwen is third, where the rate has fallen from 88.2 to 51.4, with 77 new cases.

In Leicester the rate continues to fall, down from 58.4 to 46.9, with 166 new cases.

Three other areas have rates above 40 per 100,000: Manchester (42.7), Bradford (42.2) and Swindon (40.1).

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency and is based on Public Health England data published on August 24 on the Government’s coronavirus online dashboard.

Here is the list in full. From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to August 21; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to August 21; rate of new cases in the seven days to August 14; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to August 14.

Oldham 60.7 (144), 95.3 (226)Pendle 55.4 (51), 87.9 (81)Blackburn with Darwen 51.4 (77), 88.2 (132)Leicester 46.9 (166), 58.4 (207)Manchester 42.7 (236), 48.8 (270)Bradford 42.2 (228), 55.9 (302)Swindon 40.1 (89), 39.6 (88)Rochdale 37.8 (84), 40.9 (91)Northampton 35.6 (80), 116.6 (262)Bury 33.0 (63), 31.9 (61)Oadby and Wigston 31.6 (18), 26.3 (15)Redditch 29.3 (25), 4.7 (4)Stoke-on-Trent 28.9 (74), 18.3 (47)Salford 27.0 (70), 36.3 (94)Calderdale 27.0 (57), 40.2 (85)Kirklees 26.6 (117), 35.5 (156)Oxford 26.2 (40), 18.4 (28)Corby 23.5 (17), 16.6 (12)Tameside 23.4 (53), 30.0 (68)Kettering 22.6 (23), 12.8 (13)Burnley 22.5 (20), 48.4 (43)Birmingham 22.1 (252), 32.8 (375)Newark and Sherwood 21.2 (26), 27.8 (34)Windsor and Maidenhead 20.5 (31), 5.3 (8)Sandwell 19.5 (64), 25.6 (84)Hackney and City of London 19.3 (56), 11.7 (34)South Bucks 18.6 (13), 5.7 (4)Trafford 18.1 (43), 27.8 (66)Leeds 17.5 (139), 19.5 (155)Preston 17.5 (25), 42.6 (61)Dacorum 17.4 (27), 5.2 (8)Wellingborough 16.3 (13), 35.1 (28)Hyndburn 16.0 (13), 43.2 (35)Liverpool 15.9 (79), 13.3 (66)Wakefield 15.8 (55), 21.0 (73)Blaby 15.8 (16), 9.8 (10)Southwark 15.7 (50), 9.1 (29)Wandsworth 15.5 (51), 9.4 (31)Ealing 14.6 (50), 9.7 (33)Elmbridge 14.6 (20), 12.4 (17)Hillingdon 14.3 (44), 12.1 (37)Folkestone and Hythe 14.2 (16), 8.0 (9)Bath and North East Somerset 14.0 (27), 5.2 (10)Newcastle-under-Lyme 13.9 (18), 3.9 (5)Newcastle upon Tyne 13.9 (42), 14.9 (45)Peterborough 13.8 (28), 15.3 (31)Stockport 13.3 (39), 21.8 (64)Wolverhampton 13.3 (35), 17.5 (46)Luton 13.1 (28), 19.7 (42)Hammersmith and Fulham 13.0 (24), 15.1 (28)Carlisle 12.9 (14), 16.6 (18)Bolton 12.9 (37), 29.2 (84)Waverley 12.7 (16), 3.2 (4)Rossendale 12.6 (9), 5.6 (4)Rutland 12.5 (5), 10.0 (4)Craven 12.3 (7), 24.5 (14)Slough 12.0 (18), 20.7 (31)Nottingham 12.0 (40), 8.7 (29)Harrow 11.9 (30), 7.2 (18)Coventry 11.8 (44), 21.8 (81)Barking and Dagenham 11.7 (25), 14.1 (30)Barnet 11.6 (46), 10.9 (43)Walsall 11.6 (33), 15.8 (45)Haringey 11.5 (31), 8.9 (24)Guildford 11.4 (17), 8.1 (12)Middlesbrough 11.3 (16), 20.6 (29)Richmondshire 11.2 (6), 5.6 (3)Bassetlaw 11.1 (13), 20.4 (24)Hounslow 11.0 (30), 18.0 (49)Wigan 11.0 (36), 10.3 (34)Kensington and Chelsea 10.9 (17), 14.7 (23)Sheffield 10.8 (63), 20.9 (122)Westminster 10.7 (28), 8.4 (22)Rushmoor 10.6 (10), 7.4 (7)Enfield 10.5 (35), 6.6 (22)Vale of White Horse 10.3 (14), 7.4 (10)Gedling 10.2 (12), 1.7 (2)Sutton 10.2 (21), 2.9 (6)Woking 9.9 (10), 21.8 (22)Ribble Valley 9.9 (6), 9.9 (6)Melton 9.8 (5), 25.4 (13)High Peak 9.7 (9), 5.4 (5)Three Rivers 9.6 (9), 5.4 (5)Camden 9.6 (26), 7.8 (21)Kingston upon Thames 9.6 (17), 13.0 (23)Lambeth 9.5 (31), 8.9 (29)Telford and Wrekin 9.5 (17), 14.5 (26)Waltham Forest 9.4 (26), 12.3 (34)South Tyneside 9.3 (14), 4.6 (7)Reading 9.3 (15), 7.4 (12)Broxbourne 9.3 (9), 3.1 (3)East Staffordshire 9.2 (11), 18.4 (22)South Oxfordshire 9.2 (13), 4.9 (7)Staffordshire Moorlands 9.1 (9), 4.1 (4)Bristol 9.1 (42), 8.8 (41)Lincoln 9.1 (9), 13.1 (13)Derby 8.9 (23), 10.5 (27)Lewisham 8.8 (27), 5.2 (16)Sefton 8.7 (24), 13.7 (38)Islington 8.7 (21), 2.5 (6)Bedford 8.7 (15), 5.2 (9)Cherwell 8.6 (13), 6.6 (10)Cheltenham 8.6 (10), 5.2 (6)Richmond upon Thames 8.6 (17), 18.2 (36)Newham 8.5 (30), 9.6 (34)Chorley 8.5 (10), 7.6 (9)Chelmsford 8.4 (15), 3.9 (7)Tower Hamlets 8.3 (27), 5.5 (18)County Durham 8.3 (44), 6.4 (34)Watford 8.3 (8), 29.0 (28)East Devon 8.2 (12), 1.4 (2)South Ribble 8.1 (9), 8.1 (9)Havering 8.1 (21), 5.8 (15)Wyre 8.0 (9), 10.7 (12)Broxtowe 7.9 (9), 7.0 (8)Milton Keynes 7.8 (21), 8.2 (22)Brentwood 7.8 (6), 6.5 (5)Adur 7.8 (5), 4.7 (3)Epping Forest 7.6 (10), 8.4 (11)Gravesham 7.5 (8), 7.5 (8)Hartlepool 7.5 (7), 7.5 (7)Northumberland 7.4 (24), 5.9 (19)Solihull 7.4 (16), 7.9 (17)Rugby 7.3 (8), 9.2 (10)Mansfield 7.3 (8), 1.8 (2)Knowsley 7.3 (11), 11.3 (17)Barnsley 7.3 (18), 23.5 (58)Mid Devon 7.3 (6), 1.2 (1)Croydon 7.2 (28), 4.9 (19)Bromley 7.2 (24), 6.6 (22)St. Helens 7.2 (13), 10.0 (18)Crawley 7.1 (8), 7.1 (8)Charnwood 7.0 (13), 14.5 (27)Brent 7.0 (23), 10.0 (33)Wychavon 7.0 (9), 3.1 (4)Mendip 6.9 (8), 4.3 (5)Wyre Forest 6.9 (7), 2.0 (2)Mole Valley 6.9 (6), 0.0 (0)Merton 6.8 (14), 8.7 (18)Cheshire East 6.8 (26), 9.6 (37)Herefordshire 6.7 (13), 3.1 (6)St Albans 6.7 (10), 7.4 (11)Reigate and Banstead 6.7 (10), 6.1 (9)Runnymede 6.7 (6), 7.8 (7)East Hertfordshire 6.7 (10), 3.3 (5)Hertsmere 6.7 (7), 7.6 (8)South Gloucestershire 6.7 (19), 3.5 (10)York 6.6 (14), 3.8 (8)Chichester 6.6 (8), 0.8 (1)Redbridge 6.6 (20), 9.8 (30)Welwyn Hatfield 6.5 (8), 2.4 (3)Shropshire 6.5 (21), 5.9 (19)Cheshire West and Chester 6.4 (22), 5.2 (18)Winchester 6.4 (8), 0.0 (0)Harborough 6.4 (6), 3.2 (3)Wycombe 6.3 (11), 8.0 (14)Chiltern 6.3 (6), 8.3 (8)Harrogate 6.2 (10), 8.7 (14)Exeter 6.1 (8), 3.0 (4)Bexley 6.0 (15), 6.0 (15)Rotherham 6.0 (16), 20.0 (53)Aylesbury Vale 6.0 (12), 5.0 (10)Spelthorne 6.0 (6), 8.0 (8)North Hertfordshire 6.0 (8), 7.5 (10)Mid Sussex 6.0 (9), 4.0 (6)Cannock Chase 6.0 (6), 4.0 (4)North East Derbyshire 5.9 (6), 5.9 (6)Dudley 5.9 (19), 5.3 (17)Rushcliffe 5.9 (7), 5.9 (7)Maidstone 5.8 (10), 1.7 (3)Daventry 5.8 (5), 4.7 (4)Sunderland 5.8 (16), 8.6 (24)Harlow 5.7 (5), 2.3 (2)East Hampshire 5.7 (7), 4.9 (6)Tandridge 5.7 (5), 1.1 (1)East Cambridgeshire 5.6 (5), 7.8 (7)Cotswold 5.6 (5), 1.1 (1)Central Bedfordshire 5.5 (16), 6.9 (20)Lancaster 5.5 (8), 2.1 (3)Uttlesford 5.5 (5), 8.8 (8)Amber Valley 5.5 (7), 4.7 (6)Tendring 5.5 (8), 2.0 (3)Stratford-on-Avon 5.4 (7), 3.1 (4)Tonbridge and Malling 5.3 (7), 2.3 (3)East Northamptonshire 5.3 (5), 10.6 (10)East Riding of Yorkshire 5.3 (18), 4.1 (14)Wokingham 5.3 (9), 2.3 (4)Torbay 5.1 (7), 2.2 (3)Ipswich 5.1 (7), 1.5 (2)Dover 5.1 (6), 5.9 (7)Huntingdonshire 5.1 (9), 8.4 (15)Blackpool 5.0 (7), 12.2 (17)Bromsgrove 5.0 (5), 13.0 (13)Breckland 5.0 (7), 4.3 (6)Gateshead 4.9 (10), 7.4 (15)East Lindsey 4.9 (7), 0.7 (1)Wirral 4.9 (16), 3.7 (12)South Kesteven 4.9 (7), 4.9 (7)Bracknell Forest 4.9 (6), 4.9 (6)Warwick 4.9 (7), 4.9 (7)Portsmouth 4.7 (10), 2.8 (6)Gloucester 4.6 (6), 3.9 (5)North Lincolnshire 4.6 (8), 2.9 (5)Halton 4.6 (6), 8.5 (11)North Warwickshire 4.6 (3), 6.1 (4)West Oxfordshire 4.5 (5), 9.0 (10)Somerset West and Taunton 4.5 (7), 1.3 (2)Surrey Heath 4.5 (4), 12.3 (11)West Suffolk 4.5 (8), 2.2 (4)New Forest 4.4 (8), 3.3 (6)West Berkshire 4.4 (7), 4.4 (7)Copeland 4.4 (3), 10.3 (7)Redcar and Cleveland 4.4 (6), 5.8 (8)West Lancashire 4.4 (5), 13.1 (15)Southend-on-Sea 4.4 (8), 4.4 (8)North Tyneside 4.3 (9), 8.2 (17)Canterbury 4.2 (7), 2.4 (4)Wiltshire 4.2 (21), 4.6 (23)Horsham 4.2 (6), 2.8 (4)Stroud 4.2 (5), 3.3 (4)Sevenoaks 4.1 (5), 6.6 (8)North Devon 4.1 (4), 1.0 (1)Allerdale 4.1 (4), 17.4 (17)Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole 4.0 (16), 4.0 (16)Test Valley 4.0 (5), 4.0 (5)Eastbourne 3.9 (4), 2.9 (3)Mid Suffolk 3.9 (4), 4.8 (5)Nuneaton and Bedworth 3.8 (5), 13.9 (18)Doncaster 3.8 (12), 2.9 (9)Plymouth 3.8 (10), 2.3 (6)Brighton and Hove 3.8 (11), 3.4 (10)Eden 3.8 (2), 9.4 (5)Teignbridge 3.7 (5), 0.0 (0)Fylde 3.7 (3), 12.4 (10)Stafford 3.6 (5), 5.8 (8)Worthing 3.6 (4), 2.7 (3)Ryedale 3.6 (2), 3.6 (2)Dartford 3.6 (4), 8.9 (10)Selby 3.3 (3), 5.5 (5)Braintree 3.3 (5), 4.6 (7)Medway 3.2 (9), 1.4 (4)South Northamptonshire 3.2 (3), 3.2 (3)Tewkesbury 3.2 (3), 5.3 (5)South Cambridgeshire 3.1 (5), 3.1 (5)North East Lincolnshire 3.1 (5), 5.6 (9)Arun 3.1 (5), 4.4 (7)Eastleigh 3.0 (4), 5.2 (7)Barrow-in-Furness 3.0 (2), 4.5 (3)Worcester 3.0 (3), 5.9 (6)Thurrock 2.9 (5), 7.5 (13)Chesterfield 2.9 (3), 7.6 (8)South Lakeland 2.9 (3), 9.5 (10)Greenwich 2.8 (8), 4.5 (13)Basildon 2.7 (5), 2.7 (5)Swale 2.7 (4), 0.7 (1)Hinckley and Bosworth 2.7 (3), 8.8 (10)Dorset 2.6 (10), 3.2 (12)Erewash 2.6 (3), 5.2 (6)Colchester 2.6 (5), 3.6 (7)Malvern Hills 2.5 (2), 5.1 (4)Bolsover 2.5 (2), 6.2 (5)Epsom and Ewell 2.5 (2), 6.2 (5)Cambridge 2.4 (3), 12.8 (16)Warrington 2.4 (5), 10.5 (22)Havant 2.4 (3), 4.0 (5)South Somerset 2.4 (4), 0.6 (1)Gosport 2.4 (2), 1.2 (1)South Hams 2.3 (2), 2.3 (2)Rochford 2.3 (2), 1.1 (1)Basingstoke and Deane 2.3 (4), 0.6 (1)Norwich 2.1 (3), 4.3 (6)South Norfolk 2.1 (3), 2.8 (4)Hart 2.1 (2), 5.2 (5)Great Yarmouth 2.0 (2), 4.0 (4)Southampton 2.0 (5), 4.8 (12)Fenland 2.0 (2), 5.9 (6)North West Leicestershire 1.9 (2), 2.9 (3)Hull 1.9 (5), 6.5 (17)Lichfield 1.9 (2), 1.0 (1)Darlington 1.9 (2), 1.9 (2)North Somerset 1.9 (4), 2.3 (5)Scarborough 1.8 (2), 4.6 (5)South Staffordshire 1.8 (2), 1.8 (2)Fareham 1.7 (2), 6.0 (7)North Kesteven 1.7 (2), 5.1 (6)Sedgemoor 1.6 (2), 4.1 (5)East Suffolk 1.6 (4), 1.6 (4)Ashfield 1.6 (2), 10.9 (14)Maldon 1.5 (1), 1.5 (1)Ashford 1.5 (2), 2.3 (3)Broadland 1.5 (2), 3.8 (5)Torridge 1.5 (1), 0.0 (0)Boston 1.4 (1), 2.9 (2)Derbyshire Dales 1.4 (1), 0.0 (0)King’s Lynn and West Norfolk 1.3 (2), 1.3 (2)Tamworth 1.3 (1), 3.9 (3)Cornwall and Isles of Scilly 1.2 (7), 2.4 (14)Forest of Dean 1.2 (1), 2.3 (2)Castle Point 1.1 (1), 5.5 (5)Hambleton 1.1 (1), 5.5 (5)Hastings 1.1 (1), 3.2 (3)South Holland 1.1 (1), 4.2 (4)West Lindsey 1.0 (1), 5.2 (5)Rother 1.0 (1), 2.1 (2)Lewes 1.0 (1), 9.7 (10)North Norfolk 1.0 (1), 1.9 (2)South Derbyshire 0.9 (1), 5.6 (6)Tunbridge Wells 0.8 (1), 5.1 (6)Isle of Wight 0.7 (1), 2.8 (4)Wealden 0.6 (1), 5.6 (9)Stockton-on-Tees 0.5 (1), 4.1 (8)Stevenage 0.0 (0), 9.1 (8)Thanet 0.0 (0), 5.6 (8)West Devon 0.0 (0), 1.8 (1)Babergh 0.0 (0), 1.1 (1)