Latest Covid-19 rates in Bolton, Leeds and other key areas

Here is a summary of the latest rates of new Covid-19 cases in key areas of England:

– BoltonThere were 333 new cases recorded in Bolton in the seven days to September 3. This is the equivalent of 115.8 cases per 100,000 people – up sharply from 36.5 in the previous week (the seven days to August 27). It is the highest rate of new cases Bolton has recorded to date, and is currently the highest rate of new cases in England.

– RossendaleRossendale has the second highest rate in England. Some 52 new cases were recorded in the seven days to September 3 – the equivalent of 72.7 per 100,000 people, up from 19.6 in the previous week. It is the highest rate in Rossendale since early May.

– BradfordThe latest seven-day rate in Bradford is 67.8 cases per 100,000 people – the third highest in England, up from 44.3. Some 366 new cases were recorded in the seven days to September 3. The rate in Bradford is currently at levels last seen in late June.

– ManchesterThe seven-day rate in Manchester is currently 50.1 cases per 100,000 people, up from 39.8 with 277 new cases. It is the highest rate in Manchester since the end of April.

– BirminghamThere were 563 new cases recorded in Birmingham in the seven days to September 3 – the equivalent of 49.3 per 100,000, up from 25.8 in the previous week. Birmingham is now recording its highest seven-day rate since late April.

– LeedsIn Leeds the seven-day rate is currently 41.6 cases per 100,000 people, up from 27.5 with 330 new cases. It is the highest rate since mid-May.

– South TynesideThere were 68 new cases in South Tyneside in the seven days to September 3, or 45.0 per 100,000 people. This is up from 26.5 in the previous seven days. The rate in South Tyneside is currently at levels last seen in mid-May.

– HertsmereHertsmere in Hertfordshire currently has the highest rate of any area in England outside the North West and West Yorkshire: 52.4 per 100,000 people, up from 10.5 in the previous seven days, with 55 new cases.

– LeicesterLeicester’s numbers have come right down from the levels seen in June and July. The latest seven-day rate is 39.5 new cases per 100,000 – up from 26.5 in the previous week, but a big drop from the likes of 159.5 in late June.

Note: all numbers have been calculated by the PA news agency based on the latest Public Health England data published on the Government’s coronavirus online dashboard. Data for the most recent three days (September 4-6) has been excluded as it is incomplete and likely to be revised. The dashboard is due to be updated later on Monday.