‘Large explosion’ at port in Bristol
13:11pm, Thu 03 Dec 2020
Fire crews, police and paramedics are responding to a “large” explosion at a port in Bristol.
Avon Fire and Rescue Service said they were called to reports of the blast in Avonmouth near Bristol and have been joined at the scene by Avon and Somerset Police officers and South West Ambulance Service medics.
The service tweeted: “We are currently responding to an incident after being called to a large explosion in Avonmouth. Crews from @AFRSAvonmouth @AFRSSouthmead @AFRSYate @AFRSPatchway @AFRSKingswood & @AFRSTemple are in attendance.
“We are joined at the scene by @ASPolice & @swasFT colleagues. The incident is ongoing.”