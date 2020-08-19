Lady Louise Windsor to get GCSE results

The Queen’s granddaughter Lady Louise Windsor is among the thousands of students receiving their GCSEs results.

Lady Louise, the 16-year-old daughter of the Earl and Countess of Wessex, attends school in Ascot, Berkshire.

The teenager was preparing to take her exams before schools closed in March during lockdown.

Sophie and Louise - (Copyright PA Archive )

Like other pupils across the country, her results will be based on her teachers’ estimates, if higher than the controversial moderated grades, following the Government’s U-turn amid the debacle over this year’s exams.

Buckingham Palace said Lady Louise’s results were a private matter.

In an interview with The Sunday Times in June, Sophie revealed her hopes her daughter would go to university because she is “quite clever”.

Lady Louise, who will be staying on to take her A-levels, had been studying conscientiously for her GCSEs before they were cancelled.

The countess revealed: “She’s working hard and will do A-levels. I hope she goes to university. I wouldn’t force her, but if she wants to. She’s quite clever.”

Sophie has said Lady Louise and younger brother Viscount Severn will be expected to work for a living and are unlikely ever to use HRH styles as adults.

Royal visit to Wild Place Project - (Copyright PA Archive )

“We try to bring them up with the understanding that they are very likely to have to work for a living. Hence we made the decision not to use HRH titles. They have them and can decide to use them from 18, but I think it’s highly unlikely,” she said.

Lady Louise Alice Elizabeth Mary Mountbatten-Windsor was born prematurely in November 2003, weighing just 4lbs 9oz.

At eight months pregnant, Sophie was rushed to hospital with severe internal pains, and doctors found she was dangerously ill from blood loss and performed an emergency Caesarean.

Newborn Lady Louise was transferred to St George’s Hospital in Tooting, London, for specialist care, while the countess remained at Frimley Park Hospital near their home in Bagshot Park. They were separated for six days.

The Queen’s second-youngest grandchild was a bridesmaid for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in 2011, and was a special attendant at Princess Eugenie’s wedding in 2018, helping to escort the young bridesmaids and pageboys into the church.

She occasionally accompanies her mother at events, and attends royal celebrations such as Trooping The Colour.

Royal Windsor Horse Show - (Copyright PA Archive )

Lady Louise underwent successful surgery a few years ago to correct an eye condition.

The teenager has also started competing at carriage driving, following in the footsteps of her grandfather the Duke of Edinburgh by taking up the sport.

Throughout her childhood, she has seen a good deal of the Queen, to whom she bears a strong resemblance at the same age.

As the daughter of the son of the sovereign, Lady Louise, who is 13th in line to the throne, is actually entitled to be known as Princess Louise.

But the earl and countess decided against this, choosing the courtesy titles of a child of an earl for their daughter and son instead.