Lady Gaga brands Donald Trump a ‘fool and a racist’ and urges support for the black community
Lady Gaga has branded US President Donald Trump a ’fool and a racist’ and said he is ’fuelling rooted racism’ in America.
The singer wrote on Instagram: “We have known for a long time that President Trump has failed.
“He holds the most powerful office in the world, yet offers nothing but ignorance and prejudice while black lives continue to be taken.
“We have known he is a fool, and a racist, since he took office. He is fuelling a system already rooted in racism.
“The voices of the black community have been silenced for too long and that silence has proven deadly.
“And no matter what they do to protest, they are still met with no compassion by the leaders that are meant to protect them.”
Her comments come as protests continue across America following the death of George Floyd.
Taylor Swift has also accused the president of ’stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism’ following his ’looting and shooting’ remark about protesters.
Swift wrote: "After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence? ‘When the looting starts the shooting starts’??? We will vote you out in November. @realdonaldtrump,"