Labour MP Claudia Webbe charged with harassment

The 55-year-old Leicester East MP is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in November to face one count of harassment
By Geoff Teather
14:31pm, Mon 28 Sep 2020
Leicester MP Claudia Webbe has been charged with harassment, prosecutors said.

The 55-year-old Labour MP was charged after a file of evidence was passed to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) by the Metropolitan Police.

Ms Webbe is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on November 11 to face one count of harassment between September 1 2018 and April 26 2020.

Jenny Hopkins, from the CPS, said: “The CPS has today decided that Claudia Webbe, MP for Leicester East, should be charged with an offence of harassment against one female.

“The CPS made the decision after receiving a file of evidence from the Metropolitan Police.

“Criminal proceedings against Ms Webbe are now active and she has the right to a fair trial.

“It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

