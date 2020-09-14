Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer in self-isolation after family member shows coronavirus symptoms

A member of the Labour leader’s household is showing symptoms of the illness
A member of the Labour leader’s household is showing symptoms of the illness - (Copyright PA Wire)
By Geoff Teather
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. @geoffteather
12:09pm, Mon 14 Sep 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has gone into coronavirus self-isolation after a member of his household developed symptoms.

He will continue working from home, but will not take part in Commons proceedings on Monday.

The situation emerged shortly after he took part in a show on LBC, and the Labour leader’s office has alerted the broadcaster.

Sir Keir shared a studio with host Nick Ferrari during the phone-in show.

A spokesman for Sir Keir said: “This morning Keir Starmer was advised to self-isolate after a member of his household showed possible symptoms of the coronavirus.

“The member of his household has now had a test. In line with NHS guidelines, Keir will self-isolate while awaiting the results of the test and further advice from medical professionals.”

Sign up to our newsletter

Politics

Coronavirus

Starmer

PA