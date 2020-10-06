Kyrgyzstan cancels general election results after unrest
10:13am, Tue 06 Oct 2020
The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan has declared the results of the weekend’s parliamentary election invalid after mass protests erupted in the capital Bishkek and other cities.
Opposition supporters had seized government buildings overnight and demanded a new election.
Hundreds of people were hurt and one person died in the unrest.
The decision was made to “avoid tension” in the country, head of the commission Nurzhan Shaildabekova told the Interfax news agency.