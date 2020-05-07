Kim Jong-un factory opening may have been PR stunt to 'prove' he's still alive

A new twist in the ‘what’s going on with Kim Jung-on' saga developed as reports emerged that the opening ceremony of a factory which marked the North Korean leader's first appearance for 20 days, was in fact a PR stunt to prove he was still alive.

The Sunchon Phosphatic Fertilizer Factory completion ceremony, where the dictator cut a ceremonial ribbon, was in fact the result of a 48-hour window dressing exercise, a source inside North Korea told Daily NK.

“For two days the construction workers fully devoted themselves to preparing for the ceremony. They worked themselves to the bone day and night to create the appearance of a finished factory, coating the outside of the building and fitting it with glass, among other things,” he added.

According to the source, soldiers who had been dispatched to work on the factory had been putting the finishing touches on the interior when they abruptly received the order to complete the exterior of the building.

In addition, all factory personnel and even their families were reportedly mobilized to plant flower beds and clean the roads within the factory grounds.

Kim then turned up for the grand opening with his sister Kim Yo-jong, but the factory is allegedly just a facade. It is unfinished and incapable of producing fertiliser due to a lack of imported machinery and raw materials.

In recent weeks the rumour mill has been in overdrive about the dictator's state of health.

Pictures of him riding in a golf buggy appeared to show marks on his wrists that were then linked to heart surgery, while other reports even doubted it was him at all and that a body double had been used as a stand-in for the ceremony.

Related videos

Vice director of HKSTV Hong Kong Satellite Television Shijian Xingzou said a 'very solid source' had told her Kim was dead.

Meanwhile Japanese media outlet, the weekly Shukan Gendai, claimed the dictator was in a 'vegetative state' after undergoing heart surgery.