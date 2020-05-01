After weeks of speculation over whether he is dead or alive, Kim Jong-un is reported to have been seen in public.

The North Korean leader cut the ribbon at the opening of a fertiliser factory, the state media reported on Saturday, but to date there have been no pictures of the event.

Kim 'attended the ceremony' on Friday and according to reports 'all participants broke into thunderous cheers of 'hurrah!' when he appeared, the Korean Central News Agency said.

He has not made a public appearance since a Workers' Party politburo meeting on April 11, and the following day he was inspecting fighter jets at an air defence unit.

Kim expressed satisfaction about the production system of the fertiliser factory, saying the plant made significant contribution for the progress of the country's chemical industry and food production, KCNA said.

He was accompanied by several senior North Korean officials, including his younger sister Kim Yo Jong, who has been spoken of in recent days as his successor.