Key workers and their horses pull up for food at five-star hotel drive-through

A five-star luxury hotel in London is serving up meals for a different kind of suited and booted clientele.

The Berkeley Hotel in Knightsbridge may have shut its doors to guests but its kitchens are busy at work cooking meals for emergency workers.

A free drive-through was launched on April 16 outside the hotel in Wilton Place, which provides hot food to all NHS staff, police and fire crews.

On Tuesday, police officers on horses were pictured being served drinks by hotel staff using a pizza peel while observing social distancing.

There is a daily changing menu, including vegan options, for the hot packed meals which are served on a first come first served basis everyday from 11.30am.

Menu examples include aromatic braised lamb, harissa roasted chicken, braised topside of beef and chicken and tomato curry.

A hotel spokeswoman said meals were increased from 250 to 400 per day due to high demand.

