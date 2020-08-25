Donald Trump’s senior adviser Kellyanne Conway has announced she is resigning just months before the presidential election.

It comes after her 15 year-old daughter Claudia tweeted a series of astonishing accusations about her parents.

She said: “My mother’s job ruined my life to begin with. heartbreaking that she continues to go down that path after years of watching her children suffer. selfish. it’s all about money and fame, ladies and gentlemen.”

She added she was ‘officially pushing for emancipation’ from her parents.

Conway, 53, has since said she is stepping down at the end of the month to focus on her children, giving them ‘less drama, more mama’.

She said: “This is completely my choice and my voice. In time, I will announce future plans.

“For now, and for my beloved children, it will be less drama, more mama.”

Claudia wrote on Twitter: “I'm officially pushing for emancipation. Buckle up because this is probably going to be public one way or another, unfortunately. Welcome to my life.”

She later confirmed that she was not getting ‘emancipation’ because of her mother’s job but because of the ‘years of childhood trauma and abuse’.

Claudia claimed that her mother had ‘physically and emotionally abused her for years’ while her father ‘never cared about her’ and ‘probably doesn’t know her middle name’.

Mr Conway, who is a founder of the anti-Trump conservative super political action committee (Pac) called The Lincoln Project, announced he was withdrawing from the project.

The 56 year-old wrote on Twitter: “So I’m withdrawing from @ProjectLincoln to devote more time to family matters. And I’ll be taking a Twitter hiatus. Needless to say, I continue to support the Lincoln Project and its mission. Passionately.”

Mrs Conway added: "[George and I] disagree about plenty but we are united on what matters most: the kids.

"Our four children are teens and tweens starting a new academic year, in middle school and high school, remotely from home for at least a few months.

“As millions of parents nationwide know, kids 'doing school from home' requires a level of attention and vigilance that is as unusual as these times.”

In 2016 she was Trump’s third campaign manager and the first female campaigner to successfully elect a president.

Claudia has since said she is taking a ‘mental’ break from social media and has thanked people for their ‘love and support’.

She added: “As for my dad, politically, we agree on absolutely nothing. we just both happen to have common sense when it comes to our current president. stop “stanning” him.”