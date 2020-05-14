Katy Perry admits she is battling 'waves of depression' while pregnant in lockdown
US singer Katy Perry has revealed her struggles with depression while pregnant in lockdown.
The 35 year-old told her 108 million followers she was experiencing ‘waves of depression’.
She wrote on Twitter: “Sometimes I don’t know what’s worse trying to avoid the virus or the waves of depression that come with this new norm.”
And fans were quick to support the singer with heartfelt messages as one wrote: “Everything is going to be ok…keep your light shining!”
And another said: “Please say positive we are here for you."
It is not the first time Perry has opened up about her struggles, after she admitted that 2017 and 2018 were among her toughest years.
In an interview with Vogue India earlier this year she said: "I became depressed and I did not want to get out of bed.
“In the past, I had been able to overcome it, but this time something happened that made me fall down too many flights of stairs. I had to really go on a mental health journey."
Perry announced in March she was pregnant with her first child with actor Orlando Bloom.
The singer also told fans she will be performing her new track ‘Daisies’ for the first time during a live Q&A with Amazon on Friday.