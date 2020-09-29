Kate named as joint president of The Scout Association

The Duchess of Cambridge has become joint president of The Scout Association, marking her new role by meeting up outdoors with Cub and Beaver Scouts.

Kate is sharing the position – her first presidency of an organisation – with the Queen’s cousin, the Duke of Kent, who has been president of the youth movement since 1975.

The duchess, dressed casually and wearing a Scout scarf, joined the 12th Northolt Scout Group in west London to mark her appointment as they toasted marshmallows on a bonfire and made cards to send to a local care home.

Duke of Kent and Kate - (Copyright PA Archive)

She was also presented with the Silver Wolf Award, the highest award made by The Scout Association which the Duke of Kent also holds.

Kate described her delight at becoming joint president, saying: “For many children and young people, The Scout Association plays a key role as they build relationships and develop the skills they need to succeed in later life.

“When I volunteered with the Scouts on Anglesey eight years ago, I was struck by the huge impact the organisation has on inspiring young people to support their communities and achieve their goals.

“I am delighted to be joining the Duke of Kent as joint president of the association and look forward to working with Scouts across the country as they strive to make a positive difference to our society.”

The Duke of Kent welcomed Kate to the role, saying: “The Scouts’ ethos of dedication, inclusivity and lending a helping hand wherever one is needed resonates across the generations and, as such, I am delighted to welcome the Duchess of Cambridge as joint president, and to work together to continue that legacy.”

Kate was previously a volunteer with a Cub Scout pack when she and the Duke of Cambridge lived in Anglesey, North Wales.

She has carried out numerous visits to Scout groups over the years, including joining Cubs in North Wootton, near King’s Lynn in Norfolk, in 2016 to celebrate 100 years of the youth movement and visiting the Scouts’ headquarters in Gilwell Park in Essex in 2019.

Kate - (Copyright PA Archive)

Kate’s visit on Tuesday was also to thank the organisation’s volunteers for supporting more than half a million young people during lockdown.

She heard how the association adapted during the pandemic when sessions went online as part of #TheGreatIndoors campaign.

She also met parents and carers of young people who have been supported by the organisation.

This year, Scout groups across the UK have carried out more than 10,000 acts of kindness by sending cards and greetings to care home residents.

The Queen is patron of The Scout Association.