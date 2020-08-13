Kanye West’s presidential bid has taken another hit after a poll found he has just two per cent support among black Americans.

The poll, conducted by Politico, showed the rapper’s campaign struggling to get off the ground.

West held his first rally in South Carolina last month - (Copyright SIPA USA/PA Images )

Other polls see him faring better, such as one from No Opinion found that West had as much as nine per cent of the black vote.

The election is scheduled for November 3 and West is currently posing little threat to either Donald Trump or Joe Biden.

He has managed to get on the ballot in a smaller number of states, although it has been suggested that he will not be able a candidate in his home state of Illinois due to invalid signatures.

Ed Mullen, one of the lawyers opposing West’s bid for president, said: "In my case against #KanyeWest, IL Bd of Elections records examination today finds him 1,300 valid signatures short of minimum required, meaning he is virtually certain to be kicked off ballot in IL."

If this is the case, it means West will be unable to secure the 270 electoral college votes required to win the election.

Biden is currently favourite to win the election, although he landed himself in hot water among black voters earlier in the campaign.

Back in May, at the end of an interview with Charlamagne tha God, Biden responded to the interviewer asking him for more time by saying: "If you have a problem figuring out whether you're for me or Trump, then you ain't black."

Biden later admitted he regretted the ‘cavalier’ comment.