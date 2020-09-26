Kamala Harris says Tupac is the ‘best rapper alive’ - despite him dying 24 years ago
Vice-presidential hopeful Senator Kamala Harris has fuelled a conspiracy theory that rapper Tupac Shakur is not dead after proclaiming him the ‘best rapper alive’.
Harris was asked who deserved the title at the NAACP’s (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People ) virtual convention.
She replied ‘Tupac’ with the convention’s moderator Angela Rye then saying, “He’s not alive. You said, ‘He lives on’.”
Harris was then quick to correct her mistake, saying: “But not alive. I know, I keep doing that.”
Shakur, also known at 2Pac, died in 1996 after being shot in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas at the age of 25.
Despite having a relatively short career he is still viewed as one of the most influential rappers of all time and there has long been a conspiracy theory that he is actually still alive.
One Twitter user said: “Either Kamala Harris is out-of-touch with modern hip-hop, or............ a sitting US Senator with SCI Security Clearance just let slip that Tupac is alive.”
While another added: “She spilled the beans. Where is he, Kamala?!!!”
And another user wrote ‘Tupac alive confirmed’ and another said ‘this just proves Tupac still alive’.