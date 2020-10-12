Jurgen Klopp’s heart-warming letter left an 11-year-old fan who was anxious about changing schools completely ‘blew him away’, says his mother.

Lewis Balfe wrote to the Liverpool manager in August about the stress he was feeling over starting a new school in September, and Klopp not only sent a lengthy reply, but gave the youngster some first-hand advice.

In his letter, Klopp wrote: “Can I start by telling you a secret? I get nervous. To be totally honest, I would be worried if I did not get nervous because when it happens it gives me the chance to turn that energy into something positive.

“I know it might be strange for a boy of your age to think that the Liverpool manager can feel the way that you do but I do.

“From your letter it is clear that you are very thoughtful and also very caring and when you have these qualities it is very hard to avoid getting nervous.

“You asked me what I do when my players feel this way and the answer is simple – I remind them of how important they are to me and how much I believe in them and I have no doubt that it will be exactly the same for your family with you."

Lewis’s mother Milena said: “He’s been a Liverpool fan since he got into football and being their manager he’s always really liked him.

“He’s really excited and I was completely blown away, because I thought you might get a standard response from the club or you might get some acknowledgement, but I didn’t think you’d get a letter so personal."

Lewis Balfe was delighted to receive a letter from Jurgen Klopp - (Copyright Milena Balfe)

Lewis sent the letter after speaking to a family friend, who advised him to write to Klopp to find out if he also got nervous, and Milena believes Klopp’s response could help her son.

“He keeps it in his room and he goes back to it and re-reads it and I’d like to think in time he will go back to it and reflect back on it and it will help.”

Lewis Balfe framed photo

Can I start by telling you a secret? I get nervous. To be totally honest, I would be worried if I did not get nervous because when it happens it gives me the chance to turn that energy into something positive

Kloppadded: “You do not need to worry about bad things happening. As you know, I lost more than a few finals and this isn’t a good feeling but with the help of my family and friends I kept going and in the end we were able to enjoy some really good times.

“And don’t forget that you are part of the Liverpool family and this means that you have millions and millions of people just like you who want you to be happy as you can be."