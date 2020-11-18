Judge’s fears for missing boy thought to be in Europe with German mother

A High Court judge has made an urgent appeal for help finding a two-year-old boy who has been missing for nearly a year and could be in central Europe with his German mother.

Mr Justice Peel said he is “very concerned” about Emmanuel Biendarra, who is thought to have been taken abroad by 34-year-old Kristina Nobis.

She is said to have links to areas of Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

Emmanuel’s parents are separated and he was living with his father in Kent when he disappeared nearly 11 months ago.

Kristina Nobis (PA Media)

The judge, based in the Family Division of the High Court in London, has overseen private hearings centred on Emmanuel.

He has ruled that Emmanuel can be identified in media reports and has called on anyone with information to contact police.

Detail of the case was outlined in a press release, authorised by the judge, and issued through the Judicial Press Office.

“The High Court and Mr Justice Peel are very concerned,” said the press release.

“Emmanuel lived with his father under court orders and it was agreed that his mother, Kristina Nobis, a German national, could have him to stay on the weekend of 30 November and 1 December 2019.

“At the end of the weekend, Emmanuel’s mother did not return him and he has not been seen since.

Emmanuel Biendarra (PA Media)

“It is believed that Emmanuel may now be with his mother in Germany, Switzerland, Austria or other parts of central Europe.”

The release said Emmanuel’s mother is thought to have links to Huefingen, Weiler im Allgaeu, the Lake Constance area, Scheidegg, and Lindenberg im Allgaeu, in Germany; Bregenz, in Austria; and Latsch and Sevgein in Switzerland.

Emmanuel’s father, who was not named in the press release, said he was “devastated”, and added: “I am so worried about his safety and urge anyone who knows anything to come forward and assist.”

– The release said anyone with information should call Kent Police, 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, using the crime reference number 46/230023/19, or make a report online at kent.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us/