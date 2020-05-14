Jonah Hill overtakes Samuel L Jackson as actor who has sworn the most in movies

Jonah Hill is named actor who has sworn the most in movies (PA images)
By Alicia Turner
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. @aght_turner
15:40pm, Thu 14 May 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Jonah Hill has overtaken Samuel L Jackson as the actor who has sworn the most in movies. 

The 36 year-old Hollywood star said he's ‘humbled’ after it was discovered he has sworn 376 times in his filmography career, beating Jackson by 75 swear words, according to a study by Buzz Bingo.

Hill responded to a screenshot of a headline on an article that wrote: “Jonah Hill Passes Samuel L Jackson With Most F***ing Swear Words on Film.”

He wrote in the caption on Instagram: “So many people to thank. @martinscorsese_ thanks for pushing me over the edge. And of course the great @samuelljackson . Humbled . (Also “new report”? Lol what team of scientists cracked this one?). Lots of love.”

He said a special thanks to ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’ director Martin Scorsese, a film that uses offensive language 715 times. 

Other explicit roles Hill is famous for include Superbad and War Dogs. 

Sign up to our newsletter