Jonah Hill overtakes Samuel L Jackson as actor who has sworn the most in movies
Jonah Hill has overtaken Samuel L Jackson as the actor who has sworn the most in movies.
The 36 year-old Hollywood star said he's ‘humbled’ after it was discovered he has sworn 376 times in his filmography career, beating Jackson by 75 swear words, according to a study by Buzz Bingo.
Hill responded to a screenshot of a headline on an article that wrote: “Jonah Hill Passes Samuel L Jackson With Most F***ing Swear Words on Film.”
He wrote in the caption on Instagram: “So many people to thank. @martinscorsese_ thanks for pushing me over the edge. And of course the great @samuelljackson . Humbled . (Also “new report”? Lol what team of scientists cracked this one?). Lots of love.”
He said a special thanks to ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’ director Martin Scorsese, a film that uses offensive language 715 times.
Other explicit roles Hill is famous for include Superbad and War Dogs.