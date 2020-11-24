‘Jolly careful’ Christmas cards hit the shelves morning after Johnson’s speech

Christmas cards inspired by the Prime Minister’s “jolly careful” speech have hit the virtual shelves less than 24 hours later.

Boris Johnson used the expression at a press briefing on Monday night while advising the public to take precautions over the festive period – and by Tuesday card-makers across the country were capitalising on his Christmas catchphrase.

Mr Johnson warned the nation that December is “not the moment to let the virus rip for the sake of Christmas parties”, adding: “‘Tis the season to be jolly, but it is also the season to be jolly careful, especially with elderly relatives.”

Boris Johnson File Photo (PA Wire)

He added that the months ahead “will be hard” and “they will be cold”, but this foreboding speech has since been evoked in illustrations designed to spread Christmas cheer by retail giants as well as independent illustrators.

Nottingham-based designer Hollie Robinson, 27, created a print showing the Prime Minister sporting a Christmas hat and giving a double thumbs-up in front of a Union flag, sold via her brand CaliPrintsbyHollie.

Amy Goble, a calligrapher who specialises in greetings cards and personalised gifts through her business The Amyverse, portrays Mr Johnson at the press briefings podium complete with the Government’s “Hands. Face. Space.” slogan and adorned with Christmas presents and fairy lights.

Christmas card inspired by the Prime Minister's "jolly careful" speech, created and sold by small business The Amyverse (Amy Goble).

The 29-year-old Sussex-based illustrator’s best-selling card is also based on politicians’ responses to coronavirus.

It shows “three unwise men” – Dominic Cummings wearing a Barnard Castle T-shirt and carrying a bag with an eye-test design; the Prime Minister in a Christmas hat and partly-worn face covering; and Health Secretary Matt Hancock standing at a podium bearing the comedy slogan “Go out. Stay at home. Ruin Christmas”.

Christmas card inspired by politicians during the coronavirus crisis, created and sold by small business The Amyverse, who uses recycled materials and avoids plastic in her packaging (Amy Goble).

Sheffield-based digital illustrator Ella Williams, 27, who owns EllaVaSketch, depicts Mr Johnson wearing a Christmas hat and tie with a cross-eyed expression.

Christmas card inspired by the Prime Minister's "jolly careful" speech, created and sold by small business EllaVaSketch (Ella Williams).

Online greetings cards giant Moonpig will also soon be selling a crimson card bearing a close-up caricature of the Prime Minister with his eyes staring in opposite directions, below his phrase printed in bold white lettering.

Sunderland designer Lindsey Webb, 39, said “after the speech last night I had to do some cards”, and within hours was selling designs bearing Mr Johnson’s expression through her personalised gift business, Willow and Fox Designs.

Christmas card inspired by the Prime Minister's "jolly careful" speech, created and sold by small business Willow and Fox Designs (Lindsey Webb). (Willow and Fox Designs)

Sustainable small-business owner Carolyn Sugiura, 34, illustrated the phrase within a wreath design, which she created in her Leeds-based studio and will be selling via her brand Gray Starling Designs.

The “jolly careful” phrase has even begun to make its way on to clothing, including a festive skull and candy cane crossbones design by Warrington-based business Jak Ward.