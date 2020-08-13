Johnson will be ‘ruthless’ over adding France to UK quarantine list

Passengers arrive at Terminal 2 at Heathrow Airport in London (Steve Parsons/PA)
Passengers arrive at Terminal 2 at Heathrow Airport in London (Steve Parsons/PA) - (Copyright PA Wire)
By The Newsroom
16:45pm, Thu 13 Aug 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Boris Johnson has said ministers will be “absolutely ruthless” in deciding whether travellers from France must quarantine for 14 days on arrival in the UK.

The Prime Minister said the officials would be looking at the latest data later on Thursday amid mounting concern about the rising numbers of cases in the country.

The prospect France could be removed from the list of countries exempt from the quarantine requirements will cause dismay to thousands of British holidaymakers currently in the country.

It will also come as a bitter blow to the hard-pressed French tourism industry which relies heavily on visitors from the UK.

Quarantine - (Copyright PA Wire)

Mr Johnson however insisted that it was essential to prevent more infection being brought into Britain from abroad.

“We have got to be absolutely ruthless about this, even with our closest and dearest friends and partners.

“I think everybody understands that,” he told reporters during a visit to Northern Ireland.

“We will be looking at the data a bit later on this afternoon, looking exactly where France and other countries are getting to.

“We can’t be remotely complacent about our own situation.

“Everybody understands that in a pandemic you don’t allow our population to be reinfected or the disease to come back in.

“That is why the quarantine measures are very important and we have to apply them in a very strict way.”

Sign up to our newsletter

Politics

Quarantine

PA