Johnson sets out three-tier approach to coronavirus restrictions

Boris Johnson announced the closure of pubs and bars across Merseyside as he battled to gain control over the coronavirus outbreak.

The Prime Minister launched a three-tier system of local alert levels for England, with the Liverpool city region placed in the most serious “very high” risk category from Wednesday.

Mr Johnson told MPs that the coming weeks and months would “test the mettle” of the country as it faced a second wave of Covid-19 cases.

Coronavirus Hospitals" data-title="HEALTH Coronavirus Hospitals" data-copyright-holder="PA Graphics" data-copyright-notice="PA Graphics/Press Association Images" data-credit="PA Graphics" data-usage-terms="" srcset="https://image.assets.pressassociation.io/v2/image/production/6dd8f8a9d5d8c9e138004a0df2243badY29udGVudHNlYXJjaCwxNjAyNjAxMjM1/2.56008983.jpg?w=320 320w, https://image.assets.pressassociation.io/v2/image/production/6dd8f8a9d5d8c9e138004a0df2243badY29udGVudHNlYXJjaCwxNjAyNjAxMjM1/2.56008983.jpg?w=640 640w, https://image.assets.pressassociation.io/v2/image/production/6dd8f8a9d5d8c9e138004a0df2243badY29udGVudHNlYXJjaCwxNjAyNjAxMjM1/2.56008983.jpg?w=1280 1280w" sizes="(max-width: 767px) 89vw, (max-width: 1000px) 54vw, (max-width: 1071px) 543px, 580px">

Under the new arrangements:

– The medium alert level will cover most of England and will consist of the current national measures, including the rule of six and the 10pm curfew.

– The high alert level reflects interventions in many areas subject to local restrictions, preventing mixing between different households indoors.

Most areas which are already subject to local restrictions will automatically move into this category, as well as Nottinghamshire, East and West Cheshire and a small area of High Peak.

– The very high alert level will mean, at a minimum, the closure of pubs and bars and a ban on social mixing indoors and in private gardens.

Areas in the top tier will be able to impose extra restrictions, and in the Liverpool city region this will mean the closure of leisure centres, gyms, betting shops and casinos.

The Prime Minister told MPs: “The weeks and months ahead will continue to be difficult and will test the mettle of this country.”

But he added: “I have no doubt at all that together we will succeed.”

MPs will debate and vote on the measures on Tuesday and the new tiered system will come into effect on Wednesday.