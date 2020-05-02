Johnson baby tribute doctors are infection and ventilation experts

Boris Johnson 100 days in power - (Copyright PA Wire)
By The Newsroom
14:44pm, Sat 02 May 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

The doctors Boris Johnson named his son after are experts in infectious diseases and ventilation.

It was announced on Saturday that the Prime Minister and his fiancee Carrie Symonds have called their newborn Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson.

Nicholas is in tribute to Dr Nick Price and Dr Nick Hart “the two doctors that saved Boris’ life last month”, according to Ms Symonds.

Mr Johnson was admitted to intensive care at St Thomas’ hospital in London suffering with Covid-19.

Dr Nicholas Price is a consultant in infectious diseases and general medicine, according to the Guys and St Thomas’ NHS trust website, with further expertise in infection prevention and control.

Professor Nicholas Hart is the director of the Lane Fox Respiratory Service at the Guys and St Thomas’ trust, and a professor of respiratory and critical care medicine at King’s College London.

He has expertise in rehabilitation and home mechanical ventilation with chronic respiratory failure, according to his profile.