John Lennon’s school detention sheet to go under the hammer

John Lennon’s school detention sheet documenting his “complete idleness” is up for auction.

Sotheby’s is selling material from the rise of The Beatles.

The sheet, from Quarry Bank Grammar School in the 1950s, records Lennon’s 22 detentions in under eight weeks.

Teachers’ comments in the document, which could fetch £5,000, include “no book and very idle”, “continuous silly behaviour in class”, “denying an offence committed” and “late and complete idleness”.

John Lennon’s glasses will be in the sale

Other highlights of the sale include the Cartier wristwatch belonging to the band’s manager, Brian Epstein, who was referred to as the “fifth Beatle”.

With a £25,000 estimated price tag, Sotheby’s said it is the watch that helped keep the Beatles on time during the peak of their popularity.

Sotheby’s said: “This timepiece has remained in the family since Epstein’s death.

“Epstein can be seen wearing this distinctive watch in many photographs from the time of the Beatles’ 1966 world tour onwards.”

Brian Epstein’s watch

Lennon’s famous, round Windsor glasses, gifted to his housekeeper and thought to predate his first public outing of the eyewear, could fetch £40,000.

A copy of the band’s debut single, Love Me Do, signed by all four members the day after it was released, could make £20,000.

Other objects include a Terry O’Neill photograph of the band leaving Heathrow to perform on The Ed Sullivan Show in the US.

The sale runs online from September 23 to October 1.