John Legend has taken aim at several rappers who have shown their support for Donald Trump in the build-up to the US presidential election.

The 41 year-old performed in support of Joe Biden at his campaign event in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Monday night.

Legend took specific aim at rappers who’ve chosen to support Trump such as Ice Cube and Lil Wayne.

Legend, who is known for songs including ‘All of Me,’ and ‘Listen,’ said: "Now, some people see the meanness, the bullying, the selfishness of Donald Trump and they mistake it for strength, a kind of twisted masculinity.

“Some see his greed and they mistake it for being good at business.

“Some of your former favorite rappers have been taken in by these lies.”

He then referenced the Jordan Peele movie ‘Get Out,’ adding: “I think they even founded a new supergroup, it's called the Sunken Place.

“But Trump's Platinum Plan for Black folks is nothing but fool's gold, because you can't bank on a word he says.”

Last month, the Platinum Plan was revealed by the Trump administration with the aim to win over black Americans by injecting $500 billion into black communities over a four-year period.

Last week Lil Wayne posted a photo on social media expressing his support for the plan.

He tweeted: "Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump@potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership.

“He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done.”

Ice Cube suffered a backlash after it was announced he was working with Trump’s administration on his Contract With Black America initiative.

He responded and claimed he had been working with both the Democrats and Republicans.

The 51 year-old said: "Facts: I put out the CWBA. Both parties contacted me.

"Dems said we’ll address the CWBA after the election. Trump campaign made some adjustments to their plan after talking to us about the CWBA."

During Legend’s performance he was joined on stage by his wife Chrissy Teigen and his daughter Luna, 4.