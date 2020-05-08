Joe Biden's sex attack accuser Tara Reade has called for him to drop out of the Presidential race in November.

Reade has accused Biden of sexual assault dating back to 1993, when she was a staffer in his Senate office. The former Vice President has denied the claims.

Reade told former news anchor Megyn Kelly: “I wish he would [drop out]. He won’t, but I wish he would."

And when asked what she would want to say to Biden, she said: “I want to say, you and I were there, Joe Biden.

"Please step forward and be held accountable. You should not be running on character for the president of the United States.”

Reade also said in the interview she has received death threats since accusing Biden and has been dragged through the mud on social media.

“Every person that maybe has a gripe against me – an ex-boyfriend or an ex-landlord or whatever it is – has been able to have a platform rather than me."

A date for the broadcast has not been given but it is said to be soon.

Biden is the most likely candidate to be running against current President Donald Trump later this year.

He once again denied the claim on Thursday, telling a Florida news station: “Nothing happened with Tara Reade.”

The interview comes after new evidence emerged in support of Reade. A court document, dated in 1996, gathered by the Tribune in San Luis Obispo, California, indicates she told her ex-husband about the assault.