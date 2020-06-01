Joe Biden ten points ahead of Donald Trump, new poll reveals
Joe Biden is ten points ahead of US President Donald Trump in the ratings, a new poll has revealed.
The survey, conducted by theWashington Post and ABC News, shows Biden is favoured by 53 per cent of registered voters while Trump has the support of 43 per cent.
This is a stark contrast from an ABC poll carried out in March, when Biden had a two point lead with 49 per cent.
However, though the new poll shows Biden holds a considerable lead, it suggests Trump supporters are more likely to actually vote for their candidate come November - 87 per cent saying they would definitely vote for the President in the election, compared to just 68 per cent for Biden.
The President is however rating lower on his handling of the pandemic, with just 45 per cent approving of his performance, down from 51 per cent in March.
Over 100,000 Americans have died from the virus so far and the country has recorded 1.83 million cases. In addition, around 40 million people are now unemployed with the economy at its lowest point since the Great Depression in the 1930’s.
The Washington Post - ABC poll was conducted from May 25-28 and was a sample of 1,001 Americans.