Job losses: Major cuts since the start of the pandemic
Cineworld has become the latest major employer to announce big job cuts in the UK since the Covid-19 crisis began.
The cinema chain said it would close all of its Cineworld and Picturehouse theatres temporarily, with thousands of jobs affected. Many of these are likely to only be temporary cuts.
The losses add to the more than 200,000 tracked by the PA news agency since the start of lockdown in March.
Here is a list of some of the major British employers that have announced major job cuts since the start of the lockdown.
– Major potential job losses announced since March 23:
Total: 209,431
October 5 – Cineworld – 5,500 (many cuts likely to be temporary)September 30 – TSB – 900September 30 – Shell – 9,000 worldwideSeptember 29 – Ferguson – 1,200September 22 – Wetherspoon – 400 to 450September 22 – Whitbread – 6,000September 18 – Investec – 210September 15 – Waitrose – 124September 14 – London City Airport – 239September 9 – Lloyds Bank – 865September 9 – Pizza Hut – 450September 4 – Virgin Atlantic – 1,150September 3 – Costa – 1,650August 27 – Pret a Manger – 2,800 (includes 1,000 announced on July 6)August 26 – Gatwick Airport – 600August 25 – Co-operative Bank – 350August 20 – Alexander Dennis – 650August 18 – Bombardier – 95August 18 – Marks & Spencer – 7,000August 14 – Yo! Sushi – 250August 14 – River Island – 350August 12 – NatWest – 550August 11 – InterContinental Hotels – 650 worldwideAugust 11 – Debenhams – 2,500August 7 – Evening Standard – 115August 6 – Travelex – 1,300August 6 – Wetherspoons – 110 to 130August 5 – M&Co – 380August 5 – Arsenal FC – 55August 5 – WH Smith – 1,500August 4 – Dixons Carphone – 800August 4 – Pizza Express – 1,100 at riskAugust 3 – Hays Travel – up to 878August 3 – DW Sports – 1,700 at riskJuly 31 – Byron – 651July 30 – Pendragon – 1,800July 29 – Waterstones – unknown number of head office rolesJuly 28 – Selfridges – 450July 27 – Oak Furnitureland – 163 at riskJuly 23 – Dyson – 600 in UK, 300 overseasJuly 22 – Mears – fewer than 200July 20 – Marks & Spencer – 950 at riskJuly 17 – Azzurri Group (owns Zizzi and Ask Italian) – up to 1,200July 16 – Genting – 1,642 at riskJuly 16 – Burberry – 150 in UK, 350 overseasJuly 15 – Banks Mining – 250 at riskJuly 15 – Buzz Bingo – 573 at riskJuly 14 – Vertu – 345July 14 – DFS – up to 200 at riskJuly 9 – General Electric – 369July 9 – Eurostar – unknown numberJuly 9 – Boots – 4,000July 9 – John Lewis – 1,300 at riskJuly 9 – Burger King – 1,600 at riskJuly 7 – Reach (owns Daily Mirror and Daily Express newspapers) – 550July 6 – Pret a Manger – 1,000 at riskJuly 2 – Casual Dining Group (owns Bella Italia and Cafe Rouge) – 1,909July 1 – SSP (owns Upper Crust) – 5,000 at riskJuly 1 – Arcadia (owns TopShop) – 500July 1 – Harrods – 700July 1 – Virgin Money – 300June 30 – Airbus – 1,700June 30 – TM Lewin – 600June 30 – Smiths Group – “some job losses”June 25 – Royal Mail – 2,000June 24 – Jet2 – 102June 24 – Swissport – 4,556June 24 – Crest Nicholson – 130June 23 – Shoe Zone – unknown number of jobs in head officeJune 19 – Aer Lingus – 500June 17 – HSBC – unknown number of jobs in UK, 35,000 worldwideJune 15 – Jaguar Land Rover – 1,100June 15 – Travis Perkins – 2,500June 12 – Le Pain Quotidien – 200June 11 – Heathrow – at least 500June 11 – Bombardier – 600June 11 – Johnson Matthey – 2,500June 11 – Centrica – 5,000June 10 – Quiz – 93June 10 – The Restaurant Group (owns Frankie and Benny’s) – 3,000June 10 – Monsoon Accessorise – 545June 10 – Everest Windows – 188June 8 – BP – 10,000 worldwideJune 8 – Mulberry – 375June 5 – Victoria’s Secret – 800 at riskJune 5 – Bentley – 1,000June 4 – Aston Martin – 500June 4 – Lookers – 1,500May 29 – Belfast International Airport – 45May 28 – Debenhams (in second announcement) – “hundreds” of jobsMay 28 – EasyJet – 4,500 worldwideMay 26 – McLaren – 1,200May 22 – Carluccio’s – 1,000May 21 – Clarks – 900May 20 – Rolls-Royce – 9,000May 20 – Bovis Homes – unknown numberMay 19 – Ovo Energy – 2,600May 19 – Antler – 164May 15 – JCB – 950 at riskMay 13 – Tui – 8,000 worldwideMay 12 – Carnival UK (owns P&O Cruises and Cunard) – 450May 11 – P&O Ferries – 1,100 worldwideMay 5 – Virgin Atlantic – 3,150May 1 – Ryanair – 3,000 worldwideApril 30 – Oasis Warehouse – 1,800April 29 – WPP – unknown numberApril 28 – British Airways – 12,000April 23 – Safran Seats – 400April 23 – Meggitt – 1,800 worldwideApril 21 – Cath Kidston – 900April 17 – Debenhams – 422March 31 – Laura Ashley – 268March 30 – BrightHouse – 2,400 at riskMarch 27 – Chiquito – 1,500 at risk.