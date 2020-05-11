Actor and comedian Jerry Stiller has died at the age of 92.

His son and Hollywood actor Ben Stiller announced the news on Twitter, saying: "I'm sad to say that my father, Jerry Stiller, passed away from natural causes.

“He was a great dad and grandfather, and the most dedicated husband to Anne for about 62 years. He will be greatly missed. Love you Dad.”

Jerry was famously known for playing George Costanza's father Frank in Seinfeld and Arthur Spooner in King Of Queens.

And he also appeared alongside Ben in a number of films including Zoolander and its 2016 sequel, Heavyweights, Hot Pursuit and The Heartbreak Kid.

His film success came four decades after forming a popular double-act with his wife Anne Meara.

Related videos