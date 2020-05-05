Comedian Jason Manford has revealed he was turned down by Tesco after applying to be a delivery driver during the lockdown.

The 38 year-old applied for the role at his local Express in Wilmslow and was ‘livid’ after he was declined, as he was ‘only trying to do his bit’ during the coronavirus pandemic.

He posted the email from Tesco on Twitter, which said: "Hello Jason, we appreciate your interest to work for Tesco during these unprecedented times and thank you for your application for the Customer Assistant - Convenience.

“Regrettably we are unable to progress your application forward this time as the vacancy is now closed. Unfortunately, due to such a high volume of applications we are unable to provide any detailed feedback.

“If you are interested in other opportunities at Tesco, or would like to be kept in the loop about future jobs that may be right for you, keep your Tesco Career Centre up to date.”

Manford wrote: “Absolutely livid @Tesco. I was only trying to do my bit, I hope the better person got and enjoys the job, I’ll be watching.”

He said he even referenced 'previous experience: Comedian. So I know that it’s all in the delivery!’