Comedian Jason Manford is volunteering to drive the elderly to their medical appointments during the coronavirus pandemic.

The 38 year-old shared the news in a video on Facebook where he showed off his new uniform and said: "I've got me masks, I've got me little badge - volunteer driver.

“Got me hi-vis, which I'm well excited about. What else am I going to do? No one needs stand-ups in an emergency."

He said he was on his way to pick up a woman named Dorothy after her appointment with a podiatrist.

He asked: “Am I a friend of Dorothy? No, but I am now.

“We've had a good chat, me and Dorothy on the way to the podiatrist. She's lovely.

“She's a bit deaf, so we've been shouting at each other. It's all right.”

Manford was recently rejected by Tesco after he applied to be a delivery driver to ‘do his bit’ during the crisis, but missed the deadline.