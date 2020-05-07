Jason Manford starts new job as volunteer driver taking the elderly to medical appointments
Comedian Jason Manford is volunteering to drive the elderly to their medical appointments during the coronavirus pandemic.
The 38 year-old shared the news in a video on Facebook where he showed off his new uniform and said: "I've got me masks, I've got me little badge - volunteer driver.
“Got me hi-vis, which I'm well excited about. What else am I going to do? No one needs stand-ups in an emergency."
He said he was on his way to pick up a woman named Dorothy after her appointment with a podiatrist.
He asked: “Am I a friend of Dorothy? No, but I am now.
“We've had a good chat, me and Dorothy on the way to the podiatrist. She's lovely.
“She's a bit deaf, so we've been shouting at each other. It's all right.”
Manford was recently rejected by Tesco after he applied to be a delivery driver to ‘do his bit’ during the crisis, but missed the deadline.
Frozen food supermarket Iceland then offered him a shift instead which he agreed to as long as his wages were donated to The Children's Adventure Farm Trust.