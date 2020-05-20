The woman behind the landmark ruling to legalise abortion in the US reveals in a new documentary that she was paid to have a ’change of heart’.

Norma McCorvey, known as Jane Roe during the 1973 Supreme Court case, and who died in Texas three years ago, is shown saying she was given money to backtrack on the issue in the 1990’s.

The programme, which airs this Friday on the US channel FX, was filmed in the last months of McCorvey's life before her death at the age 69 in 2017 in Texas.

She says: “I was the big fish. I think it was a mutual thing. I took their money and they'd put me out in front of the cameras and tell me what to say.

"That's what I'd say. It was all an act. I did it well too. I am a good actress. Of course, I'm not acting now.

"If a young woman wants to have an abortion, that's no skin off my ass. That's why they call it choice."

McCorvey originally filed the abortion case in 1969 in Texas when she was pregnant with her third child, who she said was the result of rape.

The case was thrown out of court and she was forced to give birth. She then continued to fight for the right over a number of years and the legal action ended up in the Supreme Court.

Her victory against Henry Wade, the Texas attorney general, meant the court ruled for the legality of a woman’s right to an abortion protected by the constitution.

However, in 1995 she said she was against the issue, a declaration that shocked the US.

During this time she turned to Christianity and began working with evangelical pastors. Reverend Robert Schenck features in the documentary.

He admits she was paid an estimated $500,000 for appearances for their movement,

He said: "I knew what we were doing. And there were times when I was sure she knew.

“And I wondered: 'Is she playing us?' What I didn't have the guts to say was 'because I know damn well we're playing her’.”