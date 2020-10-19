James Bond memorabilia including Aston Martin DB5 to go under hammer

Nearly 200 film posters, more than 100 books and an Aston Martin DB5 will go on display at Sotheby’s auction house ahead of a series of James Bond sales.

Across four sales, Bond On Bond Street will trace 007 from the pages of Ian Fleming’s debut novel Casino Royale to his 60 years on the big screen.

Prices range from £100 to £120,000.

Lot 19 FLEMING Diamonds are Forever, [1955-56], the final revised typescript (2)

The first sale to open will be a rare collection of Fleming books assembled by a single owner, including a final revised typescript of the fourth Bond novel Diamonds Are Forever.

Almost every page features autograph revisions, showing Fleming’s working practices as he honed the book into its final shape.

It is estimated to sell for between £80,000 and £120,000.

Lot 16 FLEMING Moonraker, 1955, first edition, presentation copy inscribed to Raymond Chandler (2)

A first edition presentation copy of Moonraker, inscribed by the author to detective fiction writer Raymond Chandler, is expected to sell for between £70,000 and £100,000.

It sheds light on Chandler’s role in convincing a disillusioned Fleming to continue with the character of Bond following the publication of Moonraker.

Mitchell Hooks’ artwork for the first Bond film poster, worth between £15,000 and £25,000, depicts Sir Sean Connery’s 007 with a smoking gun, surrounded by four Bond girls in various states of undress.

1964 Aston Martin DB5

The auction house will also display a 1964 Aston Martin DB5 on offer for private sale through RM Sotheby’s, with price available on request.

A selection of watches by brands worn by the fictional MI6 spy, including Rolex and Omega, will also go on display ahead of sale.

The auction house itself has featured in Fleming’s writing.

The sale of a “very important Faberge terrestrial Globe” in short story The Property Of A Lady was set in Sotheby’s main sale room and the sequence was adapted for the 1983 film Octopussy.

The items will go on display at Sotheby’s Bond Street galleries in London from November 6 to 10, with sales taking place online from October 27 to November 13.