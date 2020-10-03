James Bond film ‘No Time to Die’ release date pushed back... again!
13:30pm, Sat 03 Oct 2020
James Bond fans are beginning to wonder if ‘Tomorrow Ever Arrives’ as the release date of ‘No Time To Die’ has been pushed back yet again due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The premiere has already been moved from April to November, but has now been delayed further until April 2 next year.
A statement on the film’s website read: "The 25th film in the James Bond series, will be delayed until 2 April 2021 in order to be seen by a worldwide theatrical audience.
“We understand the delay will be disappointing to our fans but we now look forward to sharing No Time To Die next year.”
The trailer for the new film dropped earlier this month.