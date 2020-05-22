Jamal Khashoggi‘s fiancée rejects his sons' offer to forgive his murderers

The wife of murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi has dismissed his sons’ offer of forgiving those that killed him.

Khashoggi, known to be an outspoken critic of the Saudi Arabian regime, was murdered after entering the Saudi consulate in Turkey in 2018.

Despite the suspicious circumstances surrounding his death, Saudi officials said the state played no part in his murder but that it occurred as a result of an operation gone wrong to return him to the country.

Five unnamed men were convicted of Khashoggi’s death following a trial in Riyadh in December last year, although the details of proceedings were kept from the world’s media.

Now, the former journalist’s son Salah has made an unexpected statement on social media calling for those responsible for his father’s death to be forgiven.

He said: "In this blessed night of the blessed month [of Ramadan] we remember God's saying: ’If a person forgives and makes reconciliation, his reward is due from Allah’.

"Therefore we the sons of the Martyr Jamal Khashoggi announce pardoning those who killed our father, seeking reward God almighty."

Salah, who lives in the UK, has denied reports of a financial settlement with the government.

Meanwhile, Khashoggi’s partner, Hatice Cengiz, has condemned his son’s statement and insists she will continue to fight for justice.

She tweeted: "Jamal Khashoggi has become an international symbol bigger than any of us, admired and loved.

"His ambush and heinous murder does not have a statue of limitations and no one has the right to pardon his killers. I and others will not stop until we get #JusticeForJamal.

"Jamal was killed inside his country's consulate while getting the docs to complete our marriage. The killers came from Saudi with premeditation to lure, ambush & kill him.

"Nobody has the right to pardon the killers. We will not pardon the killers nor those who ordered the killing."