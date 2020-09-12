Jackass star and former professional wrestler Stevie Lee has died at the age of 54.

The entertainer, who was known as ‘Puppet The Psycho Dwarf’, now has a GoFund Me page set up by his family in a bid to secure donations for his funeral.

A statement read: "Steve ‘Puppet The Psycho Dwarf’ Lee Richardson unexpectedly passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at his home in the morning.

"He was beloved by many and has many friends that were family, fans that adored him, but only his brother Jim left to take care of final arrangements. Puppet has put smiles across the world with his hardcore attitude and lifestyle.

"He is a legend in the art of Midget Wrestling. He needs our help to give him one last curtain call. Please donate what you can, share his memories with everyone, and share this fundraiser to give the Psycho Dwarf the best resting place possible.

"All proceeds will be given to Jim Richardson to handle the services/burial costs. Thank you all so much and Puppet, we love you brother!"

Lee starred in cult classic Jackass 3D and is also famous for his roles in American Horror Story and Oz the Great and Powerful.

Meanwhile, Impact Wresting - previously TNA when Lee competed - posted their own tribute to the former wrestler.

The company said: "It is with great sadness that we learn of the passing of Stevie Lee, better known as ‘Puppet The Psycho Dwarf’ in the early days of TNA.

"We send our deepest condolences to his friends and family."