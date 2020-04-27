Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has revealed the country's plan to gradually move out of lockdown.

It has been the worst affected European country in terms of fatalities, with 26,644 deaths since the start of the outbreak.

However, Italy is now said to be well over the peak and recorded the fewest deaths in a single day for over a month on Sunday.

As a result, Conte has announced that the nation will begin to ease its lockdown measures from May 4 when the wholesale sector will restart.

This will be followed on May 18 by the retail sector, museums, exhibitions, libraries, as well as the resumption of sports teams training together.

And providing the country does not see a second spike, June 1 could see a wider loosening of restrictions with the re-opening of bars, restaurants, hairdressers and beauty centres.