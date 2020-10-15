Italy loses quarantine exemption status

Italy, San Marino and Vatican City State have lost their exemptions from the UK’s quarantine requirements for international arrivals, the Department for Transport (DfT) has announced.

The new rules come into force at 4am on Sunday.

The Greek island of Crete will be added to the exemption list for people arriving in England as the risk to public health from those returning from there “has decreased to an acceptable level”, the DfT said.

Italy recorded its highest daily number of coronavirus cases on Wednesday, with 7,332.

This brings its seven-day rate of cases per 100,000 people to 64.

The UK’s case rate currently stands at 166.

Figures have been calculated by the PA news agency based on data collected by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.

A rate of 20 is the threshold above which the Government considers triggering quarantine conditions.

