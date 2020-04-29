Actress Jennifer Saunders has been forced to deny she was behind a social media rant about PPE.

The 61 year-old was notified about the post on Facebook by a fan on Twitter.

Saunders wrote: "Not me. Not by me. The Official Jennifer Saunders Facebook page is not me. Please ignore."

The fake post said is was ‘a message from Jennifer Saunders’ before going on to defend the Government over its handling of PPE.

It read: "Let's get this in perspective for the crayon eaters who are set on pulling Boris down. Firstly THE GOVERNMENT DOES NOT ORDER EQUIPMENT for the NHS, they supply the money.

“The lazy a**e MANAGERS of the NHS are the procurement sources. It's not the government that deals with the logistics for the NHS, it's yes you guessed it the NHS, more p*** poor NHS managament (government sorted that by giving them the army).”

