‘Inspiring’ Grenfell Tower campaigner Clarrie Mendy dies

Sadiq Khan has paid tribute to “inspiring” Grenfell Tower campaigner Clarrie Mendy after her death was announced by fellow campaigners.

Ms Mendy lost two family members in the fire on June 14, 2017, and was a prominent campaigner for those affected by the disaster.

On Sunday, the Mayor of London paid his respects to Ms Mendy, describing her as a “true force of nature”.

He continued: “A committed campaigner for the Grenfell community, her dedication and determination to secure justice for those who lost their lives, including her own loved ones, was inspiring. Forever In Our Hearts.”

At the end of his message, he tweeted a symbol of a green heart.

The news of Ms Mendy’s death was shared by the Justice 4 Grenfell and Grenfell United campaign groups.

Yvette Williams, from Justice 4 Grenfell, told the PA news agency: “Clarrie brought strength, unity, determination and love to us.

“She did not allow for ‘can’ts’ or ‘won’ts’ in her pursuit and demands for justice.

“She stood in her power, she spoke truth to power and may she rest in power.”

Ms Mendy’s cousin Mary Mendy and Mary’s daughter Khadija Saye lived together on the 20th floor of Grenfell Tower and died in the blaze.

After the tragedy which killed 72 people, she co-founded the Humanity For Grenfell community group to bring together survivors, the bereaved and anyone else who had been affected.

Mr Khan with Ms Mendy at the Notting Hill Carnival Family Day in 2017 (PA Archive)

In 2018, Ms Mendy appeared in front of the Housing, Communities and Local Government Committee to claim that authorities chose not to engage with survivors’ groups, and tell MPs the public had lost trust in Government.

As well as her campaigning work Ms Mendy, 61, also organised an annual service to mark the anniversary of the disaster as well as events to bring the community together.

In the tweet shared by Mr Khan, the Grenfell United campaign group also paid tribute to the “tireless” campaigner.

The group said: “Many of you will know her & her tireless quest for justice and truth over the last 3.5 years.

“Our thoughts are with her & her family. May she rest in peace and watch over us as we all continue her quest.”

Since the blaze at the North Kensington high-rise, Ms Mendy was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease.

In an interview with ITV last November, she was not able to speak but used a computer to criticise Jacob Rees Mogg’s remarks where he suggested victims should have used “common sense” and ignored fire service guidance.