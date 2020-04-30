People are at more risk of suffering from domestic violence during the coronavirus pandemic as they are unable to leave their homes.

Many courts are still issuing restraining orders, however it is difficult under the current circumstances to move households as it could risk spreading infection.

The number of individuals reporting child abuse has also dropped during the lockdown, leading many to worry it is still happening but is not being brought to light.

In this video, victims are offered several ways in which they can attempt to contact help in order to put an end to their abusive situation.