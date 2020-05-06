Ikea is planning to reopen 22 of its stores across the UK in less than two weeks time.

The Swedish flat-pack furniture giant shut stores on March 20 due to the coronavirus pandemic, but are now looking to open their doors again.

According to the Mail, they are planning to open from May 18 but no exact date has been confirmed.

A source said: "There is anxiety about how it can be managed.

“Hygiene is paramount and we need to be 100 per cent certain we can clean systematically throughout the day."

During the pandemic, customers have been able to buy items online or through the store's app.