Ian Murray says he ‘decided to stay and fight’ for Labour

Scottish Labour MP Ian Murray says he decided to “stay and fight” for the party, after a photo of him at a meeting with Independent Group MPs emerged.

A new book on Jeremy Corbyn’s time as Labour leader claims the Edinburgh South MP was on the brink of resigning from the party before changing his mind at the 11th hour.

Left Out, by Gabriel Pogrund of the Sunday Times and Patrick Maguire of The Times, says he was considering becoming the eighth Labour MP to join the breakaway Independent Group – also known as Change UK – last year.

He was photographed standing at a podium with MPs from the now-defunct group, said to be a rehearsal of the group’s launch event.

Mr Murray, who is Labour’s shadow Scottish secretary, told The Herald: “All my life I’ve fought for a Labour government as I passionately believe in the values of my party.

“Many despaired and examined their own consciences over that period, and for very good reason. In the end, I decided to stay and fight for the party and I was absolutely right to do so.

“I’m dedicated to my constituents in Edinburgh South who I am proud to unstintingly serve and to my very supportive local party who are amazing.

“I’ve helped start the fightback and under Keir Starmer we now have a renewed Labour Party ready to remove the Tories from office at the next election.

“Everyone who believes in a more equal and fair society must strive to make that happen.

“I will, as I’ve always done, do all I can to achieve that aim.”