'I wanted Boris Johnson to die': Extraordinary TV outburst from Harry Potter actress Miriam Margolyes

Miriam Margolyes left viewers in shock after controversial comments about the Prime Minister (PA Images)
By Alicia Turner
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. @aght_turner
12:46pm, Sat 09 May 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Actress Miriam Margolyes shocked viewers of a comedy chat show by admitting she had wanted Prime Minister Boris Johnson 'to die' when he was hospitalised with coronavirus last month.

The 78 year-old star of Harry Potter was asked on Channel 4's The Last Leg: Locked Down Under how she thought the Government had handled the crisis. 

“Appallingly, of course, appallingly,” she said. "It’s a disgrace, it’s a scandal. It’s a public scandal.

"I had difficulty not wanting Boris Johnson to die. I wanted him to die. Then I thought that will reflect badly on me and I don’t want to be the sort of person that wants people to die.

“So then I wanted him to get better, which he did do, he did get better. But he didn’t get better as a human being. And I really would prefer that.”

Viewers and the presenters Adam Hills, Alex Brooker and Josh Widdecombe were left horrified with her remarks.

Related videos

One user wrote on social media: “Miriam’s comment on Boris…..disgusting…”

Another said: “I love the last leg but I don’t like Miriam Margolyes saying she wishes Boris dead.”

However one user defended her and said: “Just remember the UK has the 2nd worse death rate after the dumpster fire that is America. Anyone else agree with Miriam Margolyes?”