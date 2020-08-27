Hurricane Laura ‘will cause unsurvivable storm surge’ as it hits Texas and Louisiana
Half a million people have been ordered to evacuate their homes as Hurricane Laura made landfall in Louisiana, causing flash flooding and leaving hundreds of thousands without power.
It is one of the strongest to ever hit the US Gulf Coast, striking at category four with winds up to 150mph.
Forecasters have said the storm could be six-metres deep and ‘unsurvivable’.
The Naational Hurricane Centre said: "Unsurvivable storm surge with large and destructive waves will cause catastrophic damage from Sea Rim State Park, Texas, to Intracoastal City, Louisiana, including Calcasieu and Sabine Lakes.
“This surge could penetrate up to 30 miles inland from the immediate coastline.”
Laura gained 70 per cent power in just 24 hours and is close to being a category five hurricane, which could see sustained winds of 158mph.
"This is shaping up to be just a tremendous storm," Louisiana governor John Bel Edwards told The Weather Channel.
This type of hurricane can cause severe and long-lasting damage and wide areas could be uninhabitable for months.
US President Donald Trump said: “Hurricane Laura is a very dangerous and rapidly intensifying hurricane. My administration remains fully engaged with state & local emergency managers to continue preparing and assisting the great people Texas, Louisiana, and Arkansas. Listen to local officials. We are with you!”