Hurricane Laura tears through Louisiana killing six people as nearly a million homes and businesses are left with no power
Hurricane Laura has now claimed at least six lives as buildings, houses and trees were torn down by winds of up to 150mph ripping through Louisiana’s coastline.
Four of those who died were crushed in separate incidents from trees falling on their homes.
The category four hurricane caused two more deaths after a man drowned on a sinking boat and another man who suffered carbon monoxide poisoning caused by a generator in his home.
Nearly a million homes and businesses lost power in Louisiana, Texas and Arkansas, and in Westlake a chemical plant caught fire after the storm hit.
"This was the most powerful storm to ever make landfall in Louisiana," Governor John Bel Edwards said. "It's continuing to cause damage and life-threatening conditions."
Over 1,500 search and rescue workers, 400 boats and high-water vehicles headed into the worst-hit areas.
On Thursday evening the National Hurricane Center confirmed the storm had sustained winds of 40mph and has been downgraded to a tropical storm status.
NHC said Laura is set to move mid-Mississippi Valley later on Friday and then to the mid-Atlantic states on Saturday.