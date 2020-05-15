Lockdown has seen a surge in reports of illegal killings of birds of prey.

The Royal Society for the Protection of Birds says the number of incidents has risen to more than one a day since March 23, when restrictions were introduced.

Police have been called to several cases where birds have been shot, poisoned or trapped, many near to estates which host game bird shooting.

On March 29, a buzzard suffering from a fractured wing was discovered after being shot near York. The bird was taken in by carers and fully recovered.

Naturalist and broadcaster Iolo Williams also found a red kite in Powys which had been shot dead.

Peregrine falcons, hen harriers, goshawks and a barn owl have also been killed

Head of investigations for the RSPB, Mark Thomas said: "Since lockdown began, the RSPB has been overrun with reports of birds of prey being targeted.

"It is clear that criminals on some sporting estates, both in the uplands and lowlands, have used the wider closure of the countryside as an opportunity to ramp up their efforts to kill birds of prey.

“Spring is the time when birds of prey are most visible and therefore vulnerable, as they put on courtship displays, build nests and find food ready to breed. The criminal actions are targeted and malicious in nature, taking out birds before they have the opportunity to breed, often in areas where they have previously faced persecution.”

And the head of a national police and policy group tasked with tackling raptor persecution, Nick Lyall, said: “Lockdown has been seen as a green light by those involved in raptor persecution offences to continue committing crimes, presumably in the belief that there are fewer people around to catch them doing so."