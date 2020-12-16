Huge fire at Drayton Manor theme park

Mother Vera with two of her three newborn emu chicks at Drayton Manor Theme Park, in Tamworth
Mother Vera with two of her three newborn emu chicks at Drayton Manor Theme Park, in Tamworth (PA Archive)
By Geoff Teather
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. @geoffteather
0:50am, Wed 16 Dec 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Staffordshire theme park Drayton Manor says there have been no injuries to its staff or animals despite a large fire in its grounds on Tuesday night.

The blaze is thought to have broken out in a toilet block at the Tamworth attraction, with several fire crews from surrounding areas attending.

Drayton Manor tweeted the fire was brought under control but has relayed a warning from fire crews for nearby residents to keep their doors and windows closed.

The theme park keeps around 100 animals on its premises.

“No one has been injured and all of the Park’s animals are safe,” Drayton Manor tweeted.

The park is currently closed due to the pandemic.

Sign up to our newsletter

Fire

Drayton

PA