How Ramadan is affected by the coronavirus crisis

Ramadan began last night but the marking of the holy month is set to be affected by the coronavirus.

The ninth month of the Islamic calendar, which begins with the sighting of the crescent moon, is a time for reflection, fasting and spending time with family and friends.

While food and water cannot be consumed during daylight hours, feasts usually take place at dusk with gatherings.

However, this year these will take place in homes with large feasts and banquets scheduled before the virus hit now being cancelled.

The month will be observed by 1.8 billion muslims mostly privately this year.

Prayers will also have to be a private affair as mosques across the globe remain closed due to the pandemic.

Senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, Dr HA Hellyer, told The Guardian: “Muslim religious authorities around the world are advocating wide restrictions on gatherings, in or out of mosques, as a result of the [coronavirus] pandemic.

"The mosques will remain virtually closed; the usual charity meal tables will be absent from the streets; and the frequent family socialising associated with Ramadan will be suspended.”

Related videos

Muslims have become accumstomed to adapting their evening prayers to their homes after the call to prayer was changed to pray at home to help stop the spread the virus.

King Salman of Saudi Arabia has said he's saddened muslims cannot pray together.

In a statement given to SPA, he said: “I am pained that the holy month arrives amid circumstances that make us unable to perform group prayers and Taraweeh - special Ramadan night prayers - at mosques due to precautionary measures to protect the peoples' lives and health in combating the coronavirus pandemic.”

Some muslim states have eased restrictions to accomodate for the holy month. Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Egypt are just a few who have eased measures.